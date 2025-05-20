The Nigerian federal government has called for the swift implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) to reduce high airline ticket costs and improve regional air connectivity.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo emphasised that enhanced air links will boost the competitiveness of African cities and facilitate smoother passenger and cargo movement.

At the Banjul Accord Group's 18th Plenary Session, officials highlighted challenges like digital transformation, infrastructure gaps, and safety, while reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The federal government has urged the immediate implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) for the sake of subregion and the entire African continent. This, it pointed out, will lower the exorbitant cost of airline tickets in the area.

FG said air connectivity is a benefit that raises the competitiveness of cities, states, and regions globally. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, urged African nations that have ratified the agreement to expedite the implementation of SAATM.

He noted that since air connectivity is a benefit that raises the competitiveness of cities, states, and regions globally, Africa cannot afford to fall behind.

Keyamo made the call at the opening ceremony of the Banjul Accord Group's (BAG) 18th Plenary Session of States, which commenced in Abuja on Monday.

According to the minister,

“You will agree with me that despite our strong political will and numerous declarations, progress has been slow, and fragmentation remains a barrier to our regional integration. As most of you are aware, air connectivity is an asset that improves the global competitiveness of cities, states, and regions. Increased air connectivity brings concrete value by making trips shorter with optimal user satisfaction at minimum prices.

“It is believed that SAATM will enhance intra-African connections and make the movement of passengers and cargo smooth with minimum transit points at competitive prices. Achieving this requires our collective resolve not only to implement SAATM, but also to make conscious efforts to address the issues of non-physical barriers, including the high cost of travel within the region.”

Capt. Chris Najomo, Nigeria's Director General of Civil Aviation, stated in his welcome speech that the 18th Plenary Session is a chance not only to consider the group's accomplishments but also to refocus member nations' attention on the difficulties that lie ahead.

He mentioned a few of these difficulties, such as the need for digital transformation in aviation, human resource shortages, infrastructural gaps, and emerging safety hazards.

The 18th plenay session is aimed at refocusing member nations' attention on the difficulties that lie ahead. Photo Credit: Contrubutor

Source: Getty Images

In keeping with ICAO's "No Country Left Behind" initiative, the DG stated that BAG remains a shining example of sub-regional cooperation and that it is encouraging to see the strides made together to guarantee a safe, secure, effective, and environmentally conscious aviation industry.

The DGCA noted that “Nigeria, being a driving force in the sub-regional group, remains steadfast in its fervent support for the laudable objectives of BAG and is committed to playing an active and constructive role in realizing such an air transport sector in West Africa and beyond.”

NCAA, airlines report contradicting figures

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian air travellers have faced several challenges and emotional stress in recent years due to the rising number of flight disruptions among airlines in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has continued to push reforms to reduce the number of flight disruptions and protect passengers' rights.

Part of this is data reporting where the regulator publishes the number of flight an airline operated as scheduled, and the number disrupted.

Source: Legit.ng