The NBS has revealed that the amount Nigerians paid on average for petrol in February 2026

Lagos, Oyo, and Kaduna recorded the lowest petrol prices as residents adjusted to changes

By Zone, the North East had the highest average price, while the South West recorded the lowest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerians paid less for petrol in February 2026 compared to February 2025, new data has shown.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) stood at N1,051.47 per litre in February 2026, a 15.60% decrease compared with N1,245.80 recorded in February 2025.

Lagos records the lowest petrol price at N966.61 per litre Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

On a month-on-month basis, however, the average retail price increased by 1.62% from N1,034.76 in January 2026.

The figures were published in the latest price watch report for February 2026, released on Wednesday, March 25

The NBS said the data for the price report was collected from sample outlets across the 774 local government areas in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with over 10,000 respondents surveyed.

Breakdown of petrol prices by state

Based on state-level analysis, Yobe recorded the highest average retail price of petrol at N1,134.73, followed by Sokoto (N1,116.81) and Akwa Ibom (N1,109.44).

Conversely, Lagos recorded the lowest average retail price at N966.61, while Oyo (N973.45) and Kaduna (N1,000.07) also ranked among the cheapest states to buy petrol during the period.

Top states with the highest petrol prices (February 2026)

Yobe: N1,134.73

Sokoto: N1,116.81

Akwa Ibom: N1,109.44

Borno: N1,108.09

Gombe: N1,106.04

Adamawa: N1,096.63

Ebonyi: N1,095.66

Abia: N1,095.19

Kano: N1,032.44

Rivers: N1,030.74

Top states with the lowest petrol prices (February 2026)

Lagos: N966.61

Oyo: N973.45

Kaduna: N1,000.07

Kogi: N1,002.00

Bauchi: N1,005.45

Enugu: N1,008.80

Katsina: N1,009.56

Ekiti: N1,015.71

Imo: N1,016.59

Delta: N1,023.81

Lagos, Oyo, and Kaduna rank among the cheapest petrol markets Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zonal average petrol prices

Average petrol prices by zone (February 2026):

North East: N1,084.41

South East: N1,058.75

South South: N1,056.33

North West: N1,044.79

North Central: N1,044.20

South West: N1,023.89

NNPC raises petrol prices by N100

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased petrol prices across its retail outlets, raising pump prices in Lagos from N1,230 to N1,330 per litre.

In Abuja, the price rose from N1,260 to N1,361 per litre, reflecting a fresh adjustment amid rising crude oil costs and supply pressures.

A survey conducted showed new prices in other parts of the country, including N1,335 per litre in Anambra and N1,330 per litre in Borno.

The latest increase comes as oil marketers continue to adjust pump prices in response to higher global crude oil prices.

Source: Legit.ng