The NCAA says operating drones in Nigeria requires strict compliance with aviation and security regulations, urging operators to follow the rules

The Authority says drone users must obtain clearance from the Office of the National Security Adviser and register in line with the NCAA rules

Operators are required to complete a five-phase certification process before receiving approval, and failure to do so could attract punishments

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has issued a detailed compliance guide for operating drones in Nigeria, warning that failure to follow regulations could attract heavy penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and seizure of equipment.

NCAA says drone operators must register with the commission and obtain clearance from the Office of the NSA. Photo: Kelvn

Source: Getty Images

In a post on the NCAA's official X account, the authority said Nigeria’s airspace is strictly regulated in collaboration with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and other security agencies, stressing the need for operators to understand and comply with the law before flying unmanned aerial vehicles.

Step-by-step process for drone compliance

The aviation regulator outlined a structured process for individuals and organisations seeking to operate drones legally in the country.

According to the statement, operators must first obtain security clearance from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

They are also required to apply for an End User Certificate for each drone and register with the NCAA through its official RPAS portal.

In addition, operators must complete a five-phase certification process to obtain safety authorisation. The stages include pre-application, formal application, document evaluation, demonstration, and final certification.

Engagement with regulatory unit

The NCAA advised drone users to work closely with its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Unit for guidance throughout the process.

It noted that the unit provides support to ensure operators meet all regulatory and safety requirements.

Key rules operators must follow

The authority emphasised that all drone operations must comply with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, particularly Part 21.

It warned that no unmanned aircraft system should be operated without proper approval from both the NCAA and relevant security authorities.

Operators were also urged to respect privacy, adhere to ethical flying practices, and observe designated no-fly zones and altitude restrictions.

Penalties for non-compliance

The NCAA reiterated that violating drone regulations could result in severe consequences, including fines, jail terms, and confiscation of equipment.

It urged operators to prioritise safety and legal compliance at all times.

NCAA says operators must complete a five-phase certification process before receiving approval. Photo: Richard Newstead, Olasunkanmi Ariyo.

Source: Getty Images

Call for public awareness

The authority encouraged drone users to seek accurate information through official channels and contact its regulatory unit for further guidance.

It stressed the importance of staying compliant to ensure safe and lawful use of drones across Nigeria.

NCAA plans tougher penalties against flight delays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced plans to impose stiffer penalties on domestic airlines over persistent flight delays and operational lapses affecting passengers.

The regulator noted that airlines have received significant government support to improve performance; hence, repeated inefficiencies now require a tougher regulatory approach.

Flight delays remain a common issue in Nigeria’s aviation sector, with airlines often attributing disruptions to factors beyond their control.

Source: Legit.ng