From February 1, 2024, alcoholic drinks in sachets of less than 200 millilitres are banned in Nigeria

According to NAFDAC DG, this came as a result of an agreement between a multilateral committee

She said minors, drivers and passengers of commercial vehicles are affected mainly by product consumption

Alcoholic drinks made in sachets of less than 200 millilitres are prohibited by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

NAFDAC intercepted fake wines, soft drinks, and consumables in Aba

NAFDAC DG stated that the agency did not grant any product manufacturer renewal licenses past January 2024. Photo Credit: NAFDAC, Ifeanyi Andrew Ibeh

In an address to the media on Monday, February 5, regarding the development in Abuja, it stated that the ban went into effect on February 1, 2024.

According to the agency, the manufacturers of the items were given a five-year window starting in 2018 to cease producing the drinks in sachets and pet bottles. That window ended on January 31, 2024.

Five-year window elapsed

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the director-general of NAFDAC, explained that the production ban was not a sudden development.

She explained that it is instead the outcome of a multilateral committee that decided that the ban would be implemented in phases, with a 50% reduction in production by 2020 and an outright ban on January 31, 2024.

In light of that ruling, The Nation reported that the DG stated that NAFDAC did not grant any product manufacturer renewal licenses past January 2024.

She said that the agency removed the drinks from such packets because of the harmful impacts on minors.

Kids mostly affected

Adeyeye claimed that because the beverages were readily available, reasonably priced, and came in pocket-friendly amounts, kids were easily tricked by the packaging, only to have to deal with the consequences later.

According to her, the majority of those who are vulnerable to the harmful effects of consuming alcoholic beverages in pack sizes that are prohibited include minors and drivers and passengers of commercial vehicles.

She said:

“This decision was based on the recommendation of a high-powered committee of the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC on the one hand, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and the Industry represented by the Association of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), in December 2018.

“As a commitment to the decision reached at the end of this Committee meeting, producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume agreed to reduce the production by 5 per cent with effect from 31st January 2022 while ensuring the product is completely phased out in the country by 31st January 2024”.

Adeyeye claims that the World Health Organization has determined that youngsters who consume alcohol have a higher risk of using drugs, receiving poor grades, getting hurt or killed, participating in risky sexual behaviour, making poor judgments, and experiencing health issues.

She added:

“The World Health Organization also stated that harmful consumption of alcohol is linked to more than 200 health conditions, including infectious diseases (tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS) and non-communicable conditions (liver cirrhosis and different types of cancer).

“It is also associated with social problems such as alcohol addiction and gender-based violence."

She claimed that although the prohibition was being enforced, it was found that specific factories were continuing to produce the prohibited products and that they still possessed stacks of finished goods and their packing materials.

She stated that the situation is unacceptable and that the agency NAFDAC views this as a blatant disregard for Nigerian law.

“NAFDAC views this matter seriously and will engage all statutory means, which may include prosecution, to deal with the matter”.

Full list of drinks affected

Alcohols in the following categories are affected

Alcohol in sachets

PET and Glass bottles

empty sachets

PET bottles

Empty Glass bottles

Other packaging materials of these banned products

