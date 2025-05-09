After more than 24 months of a tense relationship between the Dangote Refinery and NNPCL, things are about to change

Dangote extended the hand of friendship by paying a courtesy visit to congratulate the newly appointed GCEO and his team

Aliko Dangote has also put paid to speculations about the nature of the relationship between the duo

Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, has clarified the relationship between Dangote Refinery and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), emphasizing cooperation over competition.

Dangote refuted notions of rivalry between Dangote Refinery and NNPCL, stressing that both organizations share a common vision to ensure energy security for Nigeria

He congratulated Ojulari and the rest of the management team on their appointment, restating his confidence that they can navigate the responsibilities before them.

Dangote visits Ojulari-led NNPC team

Recall that Aliko Dangote, accompanied by a delegation from Dangote Refinery, visited the new NNPCL management team led by Bashir Bayo Ojulari on Thursday.

A statement issued by Olufemi Soneye, the NNPC spokesperson, shows that Dangote expressed the group’s readiness to collaborate with the new leadership to drive national prosperity and constant energy supply.

He said;

“There is no competition between us, we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business, and we are also part of NNPC. This is an era of co-operation between the two organizations.”

Ojulari promised to create the right environment for a healthy competition and productive collaboration between the state-owned NNPC and Africa’s biggest refinery.

He described the NNPC team as a workforce comprised of dedicated and highly skilled professionals who will deliver the best value for Nigeria, the SUN reports.

Bayo Ojulari and Aliko Dangote committed to playing the role of relationship managers for the NNPCL and Dangote Refinery to sustain collaboration and limitless opportunities.

Nigerians react as Dangote visits NNPC

Dangote's courtesy visit to the NNPC team on Thursday sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Some applauded the move to mend fences, noting that it has been a long time coming, and called for sustained collaborations between the duo.

A few questioned how this partnership would affect fuel prices, given that the naira-for-crude deal has been resumed.

Dangote visits Tinubu, commends petroleum sector reforms

Alhaji Aliko Dangote also visited President Bola Tinubu this week to discuss the reforms in the petroleum sector.

He also clarified that his earlier accusations were not against the NNPC but against the cabals and individuals trying to frustrate the government's reforms in the sector.

NNPC shares update about Dangote's visit

Legit.ng earlier reported that NNPCL shared an update about the courtesy visit on its official X handle.

The statement revealed that there would be more collaborations between the duo to ensure energy security in the petroleum sector in Nigeria.

NNPCL’s Group CEO, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, praised Dangote for the visit, calling him one of Africa’s most inspiring entrepreneurs.

