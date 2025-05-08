The NNPCL and Dangote Refinery have had a rocky relationship since the deregulation of the sector

But all that may change soon as the Dangote Refinery has taken the first step to building a smooth relationship with the new leadership

The first meeting between them has sparked lots of reactions about what this potential collaboration could mean for Nigerians

For the first time since the change in leadership at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has paid a visit.

During the courtesy visit to Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari on Thursday, both parties discussed promoting partnerships and healthy competition between the Dangote Refinery and NNPC Limited.

NNPCL shared the update on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, providing insights into the discussions.

NNPCL, Dangote pledge to work together

The PUNCH reports that Dangote expressed his desire to collaborate with the new NNPCL management team, commending their industry experience and professionalism.

He said;

“I am very impressed by the quality and experience of the new team. I believe we can work together to achieve great things for the country.”

Ojulari described Aliko Dangote as a humble African leader whose inspiring achievements have significantly contributed to Africa’s industrial renaissance.

The two leaders agreed to explore productive collaborations and foster healthy competition, aimed at serving Nigeria’s national interest.

Recall that Aliko Dangote also paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu earlier in the week, where he commented on the recent economic reforms.

He clarified that his earlier comments were targeted at the cabals and other players within the oil sector that were frustrating the president's reforms.

Nigerians react as Dangote visits NNPC boss

As two major players in the Nigerian petroleum sector, and given the key role both companies have played in determining fuel prices, the meeting has generated a lot of interest.

Under the past leadership of Mele Kyari, a tense relationship existed between the Dangote Refinery and NNPCL especially due to recent issues around the naira-for-crude deal.

With the continuation of the naira-for-crude deal and change of NNPC leadership, there are hopes that the two companies can enjoy an amiable relationship.

Reactions trail Dangote's visit to NNPCL

Nigerians have reacted positively to the friendly handshake between NNPCL and Dangote. One user on X @dunni05 replied;

"This is the kind of partnership Nigeria needs fr, vision, collaboration, and a shared commitment to growth. I’m excited for what the future holds"

Ogunleye Seun @OgunleyeSeunAwo, in his response said;

"This cry has been for over ten (10)years. The immediate past leadership were not responsive as expected. May your reign be known for good in NNPC and Nigeria as a whole Sir."

One X user, Kehinde Alabi @iamKenbro asked if the collaborations would lead to a reduction in fuel price;

"Can we now have 400/500 per liter for pms?"

Dangote, others adjust punp price to reflect drop in crude price

Legit.ng earlier reported that several petroleum operators in Nigeria, including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, adjusted the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

This was the domestic market response to the decline in global crude oil prices.

According to data from Petroleum Price NG, operators such as Nipco and Rainoil revised their petrol prices to N841 per litre, down from over N842, while Rainoil’s Delta outlet in Warri reduced its price to N860 per litre from N865.

