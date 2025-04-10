The Nigerian government is launching an e-visa system and digitalized landing/exit cards to streamline entry processes and enhance national security, set to begin on May 1

The new e-visa system will simplify the visa application process by allowing online submissions and document uploads

Key agencies, including Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), fully support the initiative

FCT Abuja - The Nigerian government, in a bid to strengthen national security and streamline entry processes, has unveiled plans to launch an e-visa system and digitalized landing/exit cards.

The announcement, made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, marks a significant step in modernizing Nigeria's immigration systems.

E-visa system to ease visa applications

At a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, Keyamo highlighted that the introduction of the e-visa system will allow applicants to submit visa requests online and upload required documents electronically.

This system is expected to simplify the visa application process and make it more accessible for foreign visitors.

“The introduction of this system reflects this government’s commitment to cooperation between ministries with overlapping mandates,” Keyamo stated.

He added that both the Interior and Aviation Ministries are working closely together to ensure the success of the initiative.

Digital landing and exit cards to improve traveler experience

Keyamo also announced that the traditional manual landing and exit cards, used by travelers entering or leaving Nigeria, would be digitalized.

Visitors will be required to pre-fill their information online before traveling to Nigeria.

This move is designed to reduce bottlenecks at airports and make the entry process smoother for all travelers.

Agencies drum support for initiative

Keyamo assured the public that the program had received full support from the relevant agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“There is no objection to the program, which primarily falls under the Ministry of the Interior. We have full cooperation from all relevant agencies,” he said.

Initiative set to launch on May 1st

Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, confirmed that the automation of the visa system and digitalized landing/exit cards would commence on May 1, 2025.

He noted that the e-visa application would be free of charge and is part of the government's broader effort to simplify entry processes while ensuring robust national security, Premium Times reported.

“The e-visa system will make entry into Nigeria easier while strengthening national security through better background checks on travelers,” Tunji-Ojo said.

Improved security through enhanced background checks

Tunji-Ojo explained that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would be responsible for managing the digitalized landing and exit cards.

He added that these forms must be completed online before passengers board flights to Nigeria.

The Minister also mentioned that a central visa approval center has been established at the Immigration headquarters, with trained officers and integrated global criminal record checks, Vanguard reported.

This new system will ensure a more transparent and secure visa process.

“We are enhancing our security protocols without compromising the ease of entry for legitimate travelers. This initiative will provide better background checks and eliminate bottlenecks,” he stated.

Benefit, features of contactless passport application

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced a contactless passport application system in some European countries.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Akinsola Akinlabi, said it will ease the burden of passport acquisition and renewal for Nigerians resident in those countries.

