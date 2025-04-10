The federal government has announced that the electronic visa (e-visa) system will go into effect on May 1

The electronic visa (e-visa) system is scheduled to be launched on May 1st, the federal government has said.

The announcement was made by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo and Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo during a joint briefing on Wednesday, 9th April, 2025.

Keyamo said the ministries also intend to digitize the landing and exit cards at international airports in a statement announcing the effort.

According to Keyamo, both the ministry of interior and the ministry of aviation would carry out the action.

“In continuation of the series of collaborative efforts both Ministries have made since the inception of this administration, earlier today, I held a joint Press briefing with my brother, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo and our teams from our agencies,” he said.

“We announced plans to launch the e-visa system and also to digitalise the landing and exits cards at our international airports. We also set up a joint team to work on the protocols that will be transmitted to airlines in this respect for the strict compliance.”

In a separate statement, Tunji-Ojo said the implementation of the e-visa system is expected to commence on May 1, The Cable reported.

“Aside demonstrating inter-ministerial collaboration, we showed the possibilities of re-engineering processes for optimal success even as independent government bodies in an endless pursuit of excellence,” the minister said.

“During the session, we explained how the newly automated landing and exit card will enhance processes as well as help the government in areas of documentation and intelligence gathering of foreigners in and out of the country.”

Tunji-Ojo praised the Federal Airport Authority, Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for their collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), which helped to make the effort a huge success in enhancing border security in Nigeria.

He also appreciated the privilege of working together with the Aviation Minister for making this possible.

This comes after Tunji-Ojo earlier said there are plans by the federal government to cancel the visa-on-arrival policy. He said the visa system in Nigeria will now be based on data-driven.

He stated at the graduation ceremony of 100 officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The Immigration officers underwent a five-day specialised training on the application of Advance Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record data in national security and law enforcement at the service headquarters, Abuja.

“We believe that it is better for us to make decisions based on objectivity rather than subjectivity.

“Of course, that will lead to the cancellation of the visa-on-arrival process because visa-on-arrival, we understand, is not a system that works. “I don’t expect you to just come to my country without me knowing you’re coming in. No, it’s never done anywhere.”

PEBEC DG assures foreign investors, speaks on new entry system

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is working to address concerns raised by the recent decision to discontinue its visa-on-arrival (VOA) policy, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, director general of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), said on Monday, February 24.

The Minister of interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced that Nigeria would discontinue the VOA policy, calling it “unsustainable” and a potential security risk.

The visa-on-arrival programme had allowed frequently travelled high-net-worth investors and visitors to enter Nigeria without prior visas, particularly in countries where Nigerian diplomatic missions were absent.

