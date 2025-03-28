Manufacturers have praised Dangote Refinery for its production of polypropylene, a key requirement in the plastic and textile industry

The Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Kadir-Ajayi, said the move will save Nigeria's forex

He disclosed that polypropylene production will save the textile, plastic and furniture industries from collapse

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that Dangote Refinery’s production of polypropylene, a key product in plastic-making, will revive Nigeria’s comatose textile industry and save the economy $267 million in import costs.

MAN’s Director-General, Segun Kadir-Ajayi, stressed the struggles of the textile sector, a once-thriving industry, which employed over 25,000 workers in the northern region.

Nigeria to save $267m from polypropylene production

Kadir-Ajayi disclosed in a recent television interview that several companies were forced to shut down due to the absence of polypropylene production and the scarcity of FX for imports.

He stated that the products produced by the mega Dangote Refinery will ensure that Nigeria will become a net exporter, generating forex to boost the economy.

According to the MAN DG, Nigeria imports 90% of its annual polypropylene requirements, which amounts to 250,000 MT.

He said manufacturers welcome the development as it covers over 250,000 metric tonnes, constituting the national requirement.

Dangote’s polypropylene production to save jobs

Kadir-Ajayi revealed that the product will impact the textile industry, the plastic industry and the furniture industry, saving the country about $267 million.

He said the money is the amount manufacturers spend annually on importing these materials, revealing that it will incentivise the sector.

Vanguard reports that Dangote Refinery is designed to produce about 77 grades of polypropylene.

Legit.ng previously reported that the polypropylene from the plant has hit the market since February 2025.

The plant has an installed capacity to produce about 900,000 metric tonnes annually with a turnover of $1.2 billion, aiming to meet the growing needs in the plastic processing industries in Africa and globally.

The facility will boost investment in the downstream petroleum industry, create employment, increase tax revenue, reduce FX outflows, and contribute to Nigeria’s GDP growth.

Dangote Refinery exports aviation fuel

Legit.ng reported that the mega refinery recently exported aviation fuel to the US and Saudi Arabia with three cargoes, amounting to about 130 million litres reportedly set for export to Saudi Arabia.

The development follows the facility’s recent export to the US, where it sold over two million barrels of JetA1, known as aviation or jet fuel, showing its growing dominance and acceptance in the international energy market.

Ship-tracking data from Kepler shows that six vessels with about 1.7 million barrels of aviation fuel from the Nigerian-based refinery arrived at US ports in March, with another vessel, the Hafnia Andromeda, is expected to berth at the Everglades terminal on March 29, 2025.

