A major industry shakeup is about to hit the automobile industry in Nigeria as the government moves against used car imports

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has explained the strategies

The government also has a lineup of plans to encourage the local production and assembling of cars in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

An industry shakeup is underway, as the federal government has unveiled new strategies to clamp down on unregulated importation of used cars.

The regulators in this industry will, with one move, clamp down on the activities of illegal importers, and also encourage local production.

Speaking in a meeting in Lagos, the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin announced that the regulator would be enforcing stricter dealership regulations.

The automobile importation sector will now face stricter regulatory scrutiny Photo Credit: Picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

FG to stop unauthorized importation of used cars

Osanipin stated that Executive Order 005 mandates ministries and agencies to encourage and even prioritise patronage of locally produced products over imports, Leadership news reports.

He noted that by stricter rules on dealers, the regulator would protect Nigeria from becoming a dumping ground for substandard and high-emission products that compromise the growth of local industry.

This, he said, would ensure environmental sustainability, and grow local industry to position Nigeria as a notable player in the automobile production industry.

Motor dealers react to new move

The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) President, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, who was also present at the meeting commended the government’s move.

Adedoyin, however, noted that affordability is a key challenge in the industry as Nigerians are struggling with low purchasing power, and imported used cars are often the most affordable.

He called on the government to collaborate with and support the Nigerian Automotive Manufacturers Association (NAMA) to make locally assembled cars equally affordable for the average Nigerian.

Adedoyin noted that Nigerian consumers often look out for affordability, a metric that imported used cars meet. Photo credit: Picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Adedoyin promised that the Motor Dealers would work closely with the regulators to enforce compliance, and requested the entrenchment of clearer processes in the dealership registration system.

Recall that importers of used cars continually have to adjust the prices of their products to reflect the change in FX rates and increasing charges and duties from the Nigeria Customs Service.

In February 2024, the FX rates for clearing imported cars changed six times due to the naira devaluation.

This has further led to a crash in the sales of imported used cars, also referred to as Tokunbo cars.

FG to regulate sale of used cars

In related news, the federal government moved to regulate car importation and dealers operating in the country.

The government said the move was to curb the influx of accident-prone and condemned vehicles entering Nigeria through smuggling routes, and sold at exorbitant prices.

Motor dealers under the aegis of AMDON welcomed the move, noting that unregulated imports by individuals posed risks to consumers and the industry’s reputation, as buyers hardly differentiate unregulated individuals from registered dealers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng