The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned Nigerians against using unauthorised websites to modify their data

The commission asked Nigerians to use only its self-service portal to modify their data to ensure protection, security and integrity

Reports say NIMC has captured about 115 million Nigerians in its database as of November last year

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has asked Nigerians to modify their National Identification Numbers (NINs) data only via its official self-service portal.

The commission issued the warning in a statement signed by Kayode Adegoke, NIMC’s head of corporate communications.

NIMC issues warning on unauthorised portal

NIMC said the warning was to ensure data protection, security, and integrity.

The statement said:

“The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to state that to ensure the security and integrity of your National Identification Number (NIN) data, modifications can only be done on the official NIMC self-service portal: selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng,” the statement reads.

The commission asked NIN holders not to modify their data on unauthorised websites, not to compromise their details, and to expose themselves to identity theft.

It said that by using its official self-service portal, Nigerians can be sure of data security and protection as they will enjoy the convenience of updating their information from anywhere and at any time.

NIM releases link to modify NIN data

“So, remember: for all your NIN modification needs, click on SelfserviceModification.nimc.gov.ng.”

According to a report by TheCable, on November 22, 2024, NIMC revealed that about 115 million Nigerians have been registered for the NIN.

The figure is 15 million higher than the 110 million registered in September 2024.

On January 14, 2025, NIMC approved a licence for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to register inmates in over 252 correctional centres nationwide.

NIMC bans data modification at enrollment centres

Legit.ng previously reported that in October last year, NIMC said modification activities would no longer be conducted in its enrollment centres.

The NIN holders are advised to use the NIMC self-service modification portal for their modifications.

The agency said the significant policy change in all enrolment offices nationwide is ongoing efforts to enhance the NIMC.

Benefits of the self-service portal

It is convenient and allows you to update your information anywhere, anytime.

It eradicates the wait times. No more long queues or waiting periods.

It enhances the security of data because it is a secure online platform.

It increases efficiency, faster processing, and approval.

How to update date of birth, other NIN details

Lagit.ng earlier reported that NIMC has introduced a new online self-service modifications portal, allowing Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from the comfort of their homes.

The platform enables users to modify personal information such as their name, phone number, date of birth, and address, simplifying the process and reducing the need for in-person visits to NIMC offices.

While the service provides convenience, there are associated fees for certain updates:

