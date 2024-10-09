The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is inviting graduates and post-graduates to apply for Direct Short Service Cadets in various professions

The free online registration will commence on Monday, October 14, and close on Tuesday, November 26

The notice contains the guidelines, eligibility, and qualification for qualified and interested candidates

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of applications for Direct Short Service Cadets in various professions.

NAF said Interested and qualified applicants should register online at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

The online registration will start on Monday, October 14. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

According to the notice shared via the NAF X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigAirForce, the free online registration will start on Monday, October 14, and close on 26 November.

Eligibility for NAF Direct Short Service Cadets

Applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth.

Applicants must not be less than 1.66m tall for males and the signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the not less than 1.63m tall for females.

Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit.

Applicants must be free of any previous conviction(s) on criminal grounds, by a court of law.

Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 years (Candidates born before 27 September 1995 are not eligible) with the following exceptions:

a. Medical Consultants should be between the ages of 25 and 40 years (Candidates born before 27 September 1985 are not eligible).

b. This exercise is not for serving military personnel desiring Branch Commission. Therefore, personnel above 30 years (born before 27 September 1995) need not apply.

Qualification for NAF Direct Short Service Cadets

Interested applicants must possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for holders of the first degree and Upper Credit for HND holders. In addition, applicants must possess credit in English Language and Mathematics as well as 3 additional credits in subjects related to their course of study. Computer literacy will be an added advantage.

Applicants must possess an NYSC Discharge Certificate or Letter of Exemption from NYSC at the time of applying. Applicants must possess certificates of full registration with their respective statutory professional bodies in Nigeria where applicable.

