The DMO stated that Nigeria still has the appetite to borrow N1.7 trillion debt based on budgetary allocation

DMO's DG explained that the country is not exploring the Eurobond now because it is not open to Africans yet

She said budgetary deficit is the cause of debt in the country

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Director General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, said there was budgetary approval authority to borrow N1.7 trillion in foreign debt.

She said this at the Capital Market Solicitors Association (CMSA) 's 2023 Annual Business Summit in Lagos.

This follows a report that Nigeria's total external debt increased from N49.8 trillion to N87.379 as of June 30, 2023.

DMO said the budget for 2023 contains space for a new foreign loan of roughly N1.7 trillion Photo Credit: FG

Source: UGC

Under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has borrowed over $1.95 billion from the World Bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

More room for borrowing

According to Oniha, the budget for this year contains space for a new foreign loan of roughly N1.7 trillion, or $2 billion when adjusted to official rates.

She clarified that the market has not been accessible to many African nations, so the issuance of Eurobonds has been delayed. She claims that no African country has been able to issue Eurobonds for the entire year.

The DG claims that the avenue will be explored when the market is open, and the rates are favourable.

Oniha highlighted that the Eurobond programme was launched to raise capital to boost foreign exchange reserves and lower domestic borrowing. The other reason, according to her, was to stop the crowding-out effect.

She pointed out that Nigeria's debt has increased since it left the Paris Club and that the nation's budget deficit is the leading cause of the debt.

Nigeria Still Repaying World Bank Loan Borrowed Under IBB, 107 Others as Debt Stock Hits N87trn

The Nigerian government is repaying about $14.12 billion in World Bank loans, Legit.ng had reported.

According to Punch, the amount is the funds disbursed on about 108 approved loans, data from the website of the World Bank shows.

The oldest loan being serviced was approved almost 40 years ago under General Ibrahim Babangida.

The most recent was approved in 2018 under the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng