Nigerian banks are expected to close their branches across the country on Monday, October 1, 2023

This is to comply with the public holiday for Nigeria's independence celebration announced by the federal government

Bank customers are therefore advised to use all other electronic banking channels to carry out transaction

Branches of all commercial banks, including other financial institutions, will remain closed across the country on Monday, October 2, 2023.

This complies with the Federal Government's declaration of a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary, Punch reports.

Banks to close branches on Monday, October 2, 2023 Photo credit: Audu Marte

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng in an earlier report, had revealed that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration in Abuja on behalf of the federal government on Thursday, 28 September 2023.

The statement reads:

“It is today a known fact that difficult socio-economic and security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated.

“The Government is daily making efforts to confront these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes our way.

“Our warm welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black Nation in the World being Africa’s pride and beacon of hope for the Renewed Hope of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the Minister recalled that our founding fathers, despite the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we enjoy today.

The minister also assured that this Administration, through the Renew Hope Agenda will ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to our heroes past.

Customers to use E-banking

Banks are advising customers who are expected to make transactions on Monday to make use of electronic banking services.

The major types of E-banking are online internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

