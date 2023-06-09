Emerging reports indicate that the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has allegedly been arrested by the Operatives of the Department of the State Services (DSS).

Reports by TVC and PM News stated that the CBN chief was arrested following his suspension.

Legit.ng reported that Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu from office on Friday, June 9, with immediate effect to pave the way for the continuation and conclusion of the official investigation into his activities as governor of the nation’s apex bank.

Source: Legit.ng