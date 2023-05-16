Godwin Emefiele is set to leave office as CBN governor after nine years at the helm of affairs

Despite the controversies that have surrounded his tenure, Emefiele leaves with a record his predecessors didn't match

Since 1994, CBN has revoked the licenses of 53 Deposit Money Banks (DMBs); only one occurred during Emefiele's tenure

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has recently updated its list of deposit money banks that have failed over the past 28 years.

According to the NDIC, these banks were closed following the revocation of their operating licenses by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between 1994 and 2018.

Notably, five of these banks experienced closures starting in 2010, and they include African International Bank, Bank PHB , Spring Bank, Afri Bank, and Skye Bank.

CBN governors and failed bank

Under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, who became the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2014, the only bank that has been liquidated is Skye Bank.

This is a notable improvement compared to his predecessors, including Charles Soludo and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Paul Ogwuma served as the Governor of the CBN from October 1, 1993, to May 29, 1999.

According to data from the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), 31 banks failed between 1994 and 1998 during his tenure.

Ogwuma was succeeded by Oladele Sanusi, who served as the CBN Governor from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2004.

During Sanusi's tenure, three banks experienced failure, all of which occurred in the year 2000.

Chukwuma Soludo succeeded Sanusi and served as the CBN Governor from May 29, 2004, to May 29, 2009.

A total of 13 banks faced liquidation during Soludo's tenure.

Subsequently, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi assumed the position of CBN Governor from June 3, 2009, to February 20, 2014.

During his term, four banks failed, continuing the trend of bank failures during his predecessors' tenures.

Sarah Alade, CBN governor from February 20, 2014, to June 3, 2014, wasn't considered in the analysis due to the short duration of her tenure.

Full list of failed banks since 1994

Kapital Merchant Bank - 21 January 1994 Financial Merchant Bank - 21 January 1994 Alpha Merchant Bank - 8 September 1994 United Commercial Bank - 8 September 1994 Republic Bank - 29 June 1995 Ivory Merchant Bank - 20 December 2000 Premier Commercial Bank - 20 December 2000 Rims Merchant Bank - 20 December 2000 Mercantile Bank of Nig. - 16 January 1998 Merchant Bank of Africa - 16 January 1998 Nigeria Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 North South Bank - 16 January 1998 Pan African Bank - 16 January 1998 Pinnacle Commercial Bank - 16 January 1998 Prime Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Progress Bank of Nig. - 16 January 1998 Royal Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Victory Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Abacus Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 ABC Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Allied Bank of Nigeria - 16 January 1998 Amicable Bank of Nig. - 16 January 1998 Century Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Commerce Bank - 16 January 1998 Commercial Trust Bank - 16 January 1998 Continental Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Coop & Commerce Bank - 16 January 1998 Credite Bank Nigeria - 16 January 1998 Crown Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Great Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Group Merchant Bank - 16 January 1998 Highland Bank of Nig. - 16 January 1998 Icon Merchant Bankers - 16 January 1998 Lobi Bank of Nigeria - 16 January 1998 Peak Merchant Bank - 28 February 2003 (Under Litigation) African Express Bank - 16 January 2006 Allstates Trust Bank - 16 January 2006 Assurance Bank - 16 January 2006 City Express Bank - 16 January 2006 Eagle Bank Limited - 16 January 2006 Fortune International Bank - 16 January 2006 Gulf Bank - 16 January 2006 Hallmark Bank - 16 January 2006 Lead Bank - 16 January 2006 Liberty Bank - 16 January 2006 Metropolitan Bank - 16 January 2006 Trade Bank - 16 January 2006 African International Bank - 1 August 2013 Bank PHB - 5 August 2011 Spring Bank - 5 August 2011 Afri Bank - 5 August 2011 Triumph Bank - 16 January 2006 (Under Litigation) Skye Bank - 21 September 2018

