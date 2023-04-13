New details have emerged regarding the new $800 million loan granted by the World Bank to the Federal Government of Nigeria

The Nigerian Minister for Finance, Zainab Ahmed, explained that the loan will be shared with 50 million Nigerians till June 30, 2024

A finance document seen by Legit.ng shows that it will take 25 years for Nigeria to complete full repayment

The Federal Government of Nigeria had recently secured $800 million loan from the World Bank to provide palliatives for over 50 million Nigerians after the removal of fuel subsidy.

The money will be shared to vulnerable persons captured in its National Social Safety Net Programme.

While the move looked generous, a finance document seen by Legit.ng reveals that it will take Nigeria 25 years to complete the full repayment.

Finance minister signed the loan agreement Photo credit: @presidency

Source: Facebook

Insight into World Bank loan

The document also showed that the financing agreement was signed on August 16, 2022, by the Nigerian Finance Minister and the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri.

The loan attracts a maximum commitment charge rate of one-half of one per cent per annum on the Unwithdrawn Financing Balance, and a service charge of three-fourths of one per cent per annum on the withdrawn credit balance.

The interest charge is one and a quarter per cent per annum on the withdrawn credit balance, Punch reports.

Also, a percentage of the principal amount of the loan is expected alongside the other charges, and this will increase over time.

While the first payment will be 1.65 percent of the principal amount, the last payment will be 3.40 percent of the principal amount.

Repayment plans

The next administration, led by President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to begin the repayments for the $800 million loan.

Details of the agreement between the federal government and the World Bank has a repayment plan which will be made from 2027 to 2051, twice a year.

Breakdown of repayment plans for $800 million loan Credit: @worldbank

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng