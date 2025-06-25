It is a jolly season for DStv subscribers in Nigeria as the company has launched a new promo, offering customers various benefits

The promo is billed to last six weeks and during the period, new customers will be able to buy decoders at cheaper prices

The company recently also announced plans to launch a sports-only package as a way of appeasing customers after the latest price increase

MultiChoice Nigeria has launched a new promotion campaign tagged “We’ve Got You” for DStv subscribers.

The promotion will offer premium upgrades to old customers and exclusive discounts to those who decide to buy new DStv decoders.

The company's statement stated that the campaign will run for approximately six weeks from June 16 to July 31, 2025.

Special benefits for customers during the campaign

MultiChoice noted that the campaign is a way to reward loyal customers who have stuck to the brand, while attracting new ones with premium content at affordable prices.

During this campaign:

Old customers will get a free upgrade to a higher DStv package when they subscribe. This means paying the price for their current package, but getting access to the higher package with more channels to view.

The upgrade is automatic for active and inactive subscribers who renew their subscription during the period.

New customers will get DStv decoders at a 50% discount, buying it at N10,000 instead of N19,999.

Commenting on the campaign, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria Mr. John Ugbe said that it is the company’s response to the economic hardships Nigerians face every day.

He said:

“We want to ensure our customers feel appreciated and have access to the best entertainment every day. The ‘We Got You’ campaign is about making premium content more accessible and showing that DStv offers something for everyone, not just football fans.”

This is also a means of appeasing customers and bringing them back to the brand.

MultiChoice loses 1.4 million subscribers

Recall that the company lost 1.4 million subscribers in Nigeria, according to MultiChoice's latest report.

The company blamed the rising energy costs and high inflation. Those subscribers went inactive, choosing to prioritise other needs over their pay TV subscription as the cost of living gets tougher.

It is believed that the loss of active users was directly linked to the company increasing subscription prices twice within a year.

The company is also set to launch a sports-only package before the end of the 2025 financial year.

DStv subscribers to pay more after hike

In February 2025, DStv customers received a message from the company notifying them of a price increase.

The Compact Plus and Premium bouquets remained at N30,000 and N44,500, respectively, while all other packages were adjusted across DStv and GOtv.

The price increase took effect on March 1, 2025.

MultiChoice Begins Testing Weekly Subscriptions

MultiChoice Group has begun piloting weekly subscription plans for DStv and GOtv, with the aim of a continent-wide roll-out.

The company is testing the plan in Uganda and plans to replicate it in Nigeria and other African markets.

The speed of implementation in Nigeria will depend on the success recorded during the test phase in Uganda, Legit.ng reports.

