The Federal Government has announced new fees for National Identity Number (NIN) verification for passport processing

This new fee arrangement will increase the cost of obtaining a Nigerian passport both at home and abroad

FG explains the fee will help streamline passport processing and improve the speed of an application

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Nigerians seeking to obtain or renew their passport will now have to pay additional fees to verify their National Identity Number (NIN) with effect from April 1, 2023.

The new fee arrangement was introduced to streamline the passport application, renewal, and issuance processes in the country, the Vanguard reports.

Nigerian passport is one of the most sought after items as more people looks to relocate.

Source: Facebook

According to a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke, Nigerians seeking to verify their NIN within the country will pay N1000, while those within African countries will pay $5, and those from other countries will pay $15.

This new arrangement was made in conjunction with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Impact of the new fee

The new fees will increase the cost of obtaining a Nigerian passport, which is officially N26,000 including processing charges.

However, the NIMC and NIS have stated that the new fee arrangement is necessary to significantly improve the quality of service, accuracy, and speed of passport services.

Adegoke explains:

“This new arrangement is in furtherance of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s directive to streamline passport application, renewal, and issuance processes.

According to him: “NIMC and NIS have agreed on a revised applicant journey that will significantly improve the speed of passport issuance/re-issuance and reduce the traffic visiting the NIS office(s).

“The NIN service, fees, and the new NIS process will go live on 1st April 2023.”

