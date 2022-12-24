Nigerian immigration has released quick steps for Nigerians traveling home from abroad can renew their passport

The service is expecting a large application for passport renewal this December and early days of the new year

However, there are three simple steps applicants can take to accelerate the passport renewal process

The Nigerian Immigrations Service has released super easy steps for Nigerians to fast-track process passport renewal.

The renewal is intended to assist Nigerians returning home with an expired passport in returning to their country of residence.

The NIS claimed in a tweet that the newly developed special diaspora fast-track passport renewal program will make it very easy to receive a new passport in only two weeks.

Immigration opens window for Nigerians to renew passport in two weeks Credit: @nis

Source: Twitter

The tweet noted that the ongoing program will run from December 12, 2022, to January 31, 2023, spanning the entire period of stay during the yuletide season for Nigerians returning from abroad.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerians get passport for only N26,000 and this includes bank charges.

Steps for the passport renewal in two weeks

Step 1 – Register online through the online registration portal

Log in to the passport application portal at https://www.passport.immigration.gov.ng and apply online. The application process includes making payment for your preferred passport type via approved payment platforms.

Also, note that you will need your National Identification Number (NIN) for your passport application. You are also to ensure that your personal information in the passport application matches the information on the NIN and vice versa; otherwise, the process cannot be completed, Businesspost reports.

Step 2- Visit the Diaspora Desk at any international airport in Nigeria

On arrival into Nigeria via any of the international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt, locate the diaspora desk and provide your application details. You will then be given a fast-track letter (this letter overrides the date on your online application, so no panicking) to any passport office of your choice.

Step 3 – Capture Your biometric information

Visit your preferred passport office between Monday and Wednesday. Once you get there, your biometrics, including your photo and fingerprints, will be captured, and your passport will be produced and ready in two weeks.

If you have any enquiries or complaints concerning the passport renewal process, tweet at @nigimmigration or send an email to expiredppt@immigration.gov.ng.

The special diaspora fast-track passport renewal programme is an initiative of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Ministry of Interior. This initiative is supported by all aviation authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heads of Foreign Missions, Immigration Attaches, all Airport Controllers, and local and international airline operators.

Source: Legit.ng