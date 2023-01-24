Many Northers have lamented the scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes

Former Comptroller General of Immigration said the scarcity of the new notes has brought hardship to people in the region

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni begged the CBN to grant a special concession to the state as there are no banks available

Ex- Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede has lent his voice to the cry of many northerners lamenting the scarcity of the new naira notes.

According to Babandede, in Geidam, Yobe State people are suffering due to the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Former Immigration boss, Muhammad Babandede and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni Credit: Yobe State

Ex-immigration boss cry out

In his tweet, the ex-boss of NIS said he spoke to a few people who told him that the situation is critical as there are no banks in the Local Government areas due to insecurity.

Babandede added that PoS operators in the state are rejecting the old naira notes and do not have the new ones.

He said:

“Spoke to a few in Geidam, Yobe state — the situation is critical. No single bank in town due to insecurity. POS has stopped collecting old notes, and they don’t have new ones. The transaction has stopped. Children, old and poor, are crying because they can’t sell or buy food,” he tweeted.

Yobe State askes for special concession

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni urged the Central Bank (CBN) of Nigeria to make a special concession to residents of the state to allow them to exchange their old naira notes for new ones.

Specifically, Buni asked the CBN to grant an extension of the deadline to the state, explaining that only four out of the 17 local government areas in the state have banks which makes it difficult for people

Buni said:

“The CBN should be considerate to provide special services to such areas with special needs to avoid making them victims and losing their money,” Buni said.

“The CBN and commercial banks should, as a matter of urgent public interest, deploy alternative services at their disposal to salvage the situation.”

A report by TheCable said that the CBN has intensified its sensitisation on the new naira notes to rural communities and announced the Cash Swap programme in collaboration with super agents across the country.

The Programme started on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Traders in Katsina reject old naira notes

The development comes as market women in the North have started rejecting the old naira notes.

Punch reports that many market women and residents of Katsina State besieged banks in the state demanding new naira notes.

They report that they have stopped accepting the old notes in compliance with the CBN deadline of January 31.

