A bride price of a lady in Niger state has been rejected by her family because it came as old naira notes

The girl's family stated that they will be needing the money after the January 31 deadline given by the CBN, thus they cannot collect old notes

Added to this, the family claimed that they do not have a bank account into which the old notes can be deposited

Niger state - The January 31 deadline for use of old naira notes as stated by the Central Bank of Nigeria is affecting certain transactions and even pre-wedding deals between families.

This is as a family in Gbako Local Government Area of Niger state has rejected old N1,000 and N500 notes from the family of their daughter's suitor as bride price.

A lot of Nigerians are arguing that there are not enough new notes in circulation (Photo: @drpenking)

Source: Twitter

As Daily Trust gathered, the suitor's family went to the would-be in-laws with a particular sum of money for the bride price and other items ahead of the wedding ceremony.

However, the girl's family rejected the money and asked for new notes because the old ones would be useless by the time they would be ready to buy the needed stuff which will be after the CBN's deadline.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The family also noted that at the moment, they do not have a bank account to deposit the money, hence their demand.

A family member of the suitor, speaking on the development, explained:

“We took money to the family of the girl we want to marry. They called me on Sunday to come and take the old currency notes back pending when we have the new naira notes.

"They said they don’t have anywhere to change the old notes. So, I want to take it to the bank pending when we get the new notes.”

Although he did not state that the wedding was called off or postponed, the family member added that many people are rejecting the old notes over fear that they would not be able to spend them before the deadline.

FG releases public security features of new N200, N500, N1,000 notes

The federal government has released the public security features of the new naira notes.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng and shared by one of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides, on Facebook, the Public Security Features of the new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes were highlighted.

Buhari Sallau wrote:

"Public Security Features of the new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes."

Source: Legit.ng