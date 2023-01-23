Nigerians have taken to social media to react to mutilated new naira notes they collected from Automated Teller Machine

The CBN had instructed banks to ensure that ATMs across the country are loaded with new notes

It is just one week to the deadline for Nigerians to return their old naira notes to their banks for the new notes

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to images of mutilated new naira notes withdrawn from Automatic Teller Machines.

Some of the reactions questioned why the banks were not taking due diligence before depositing the notes into the ATMs.

In a circular in March 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria warned Deposit Money Bank in the country over mutilated new naira notes.

Images of mutilated new naira notes Photo credit: @kaluaja

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that CBN told banks to stop including composed currency notes in their deposits or risk paying a penalty of 400 percent of the value of the banknote.

The CBN gave the warning in a circular titled, ‘Treatment of Composed Banknotes’, issued to all deposit money banks and signed by its Director, Currency Operations Department, Ahmed Umar.

Nigerians react to the mutilated notes from ATM

@olaolumusic reacts to the mutilated notes:

"It is actually growing, a few more days and you have two new notes. No need for investment, just add fertiliser and you're set for life. Innovation is the key "

@ACEzenduka said:

"If you own this banknote keep it , don't spend it. Anomalies in currency production if rare, are worth more than their face value."

@SeyiNG1 advised

"Only if people know how much they dent the country image by always getting excited to post bad image and mistakes about the country online.

"One thing that is lacking in Nigeria is not leadership. Its patriotism"

@GeneralProspect said:

"This is a mistake during printing it happens everywhere in the world"

