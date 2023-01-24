The Central Bank of Nigeria has once again said that there would be no extension of the deadline for the return of old naira notes

Nigerians are mandated to deposit the soon-to-be outdated naira notes by January 31, 2022

There were hopes that the CBN would extend the deadline day, but as of right now, nothing has changed

Despite the pressure, the Central Bank of Nigeria has repeated its position that the deadline for the return of old naira notes, which is January 31, 2023, will not be extended

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele stated this while responding to questions during the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 in Abuja.

There have been concerns from many Nigerians over the slow spread of the new naira notes leading to calls for the deadline date to be extended.

Emefiele noted that that Nigerians have been given enough time to return the old notes.

He also stressed that there are various measures to ensure that Nigerians can submit their old naira notes.

CBN defends deadline date

Banks opening on Saturdays is one such measure mentioned by Emefiele, while also stressing that many Nigerians are not taking advantage, Channels reports.

Emefiele also added that commercial banks have been directed to halt over-the-counter payment of the new notes and load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) with the redesigned naira notes to boost circulation.

Another is the cash swap programme targeted at Nigerians living in rural communities.

His words:

"I don't have good news for those who feel we should shift the deadline; my apologies

"The reason is because 90 days should be enough for those who have the old currency to deposit it in the banks.

"It is also important to note that kidnapping and ransom-taking have reduced since the three banknotes were redesigned."

