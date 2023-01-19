Recent data has shown that Nigeria owes about $4.85 billion to five countries in the last seven years

Nigeria’s external debt has ballooned by over 200 per cent in the seven years that Buhari has been president

Most of Nigeria's external debt from countries such as India, Japan, China, France and Germany

The Nigeria Government borrowed about $3.27 billion from five countries between June 30, 2015, and September 30, 2022, documents from the Debt Management Office (DMO) show.

The DMO data on loans revealed that within the period, Africa’s largest economy’s borrowings from five countries spiked by 206.96 per cent from $1.58 billion in 2015 to $4885 billion by September 2022.

Nigeria's top five creditor countries

The top five countries are China, France, Japan, India and Germany.

In mid-2015, Nigeria borrowed $1.39 billion from China Exim Bank, and $140.25 million from France’s Agence Francaise Development. $43.10 million from Japan’s Japan International Corporation Agency and $11.73 million from Germany’s Kreditstanstalt Fur Wiederaufbua.

Nigeria’s bilateral debt stock increased with the country owing China $4.09 billion. It also revealed that Nigeria owes France $526.48, Japan $57.11 million Germany $153.06 and India $27.17 million.

According to the data, Nigeria got its first debt from India during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, with $14.79 million recorded as debt from the Asian country.

China has remained Nigeria’s biggest bilateral creditor over the decades.

Nigeria had sought loan facilities from the Chinese government to execute several projects such as standard gauge rail lines.

Projects executed with Chinese loans

In one of the documents, DMO said that 15 projected were financed with Chinese loans, four of which are spent on rails.

A Punch report stated that the Nigerian government spent $548.67 million on service projects related to railways.

The current bilateral debt of Nigeria is put at 12.24 per cent with a total external debt of $39.66 billion, excluding external debts owed by states.

Nigeria’s debt has spiked from $10.32 billion on June 30, 2015, to $40.06 billion as of June 30, 2022, covering external borrowings by the Nigerian government and states.

The data showed that there has been an increase of 288.18 per cent in seven years.

