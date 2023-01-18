The Nigerian Senate said it is ready to approve the debt restructuring request made by President Buhari

Buhari begged the National Assembly in December last year to restructure CBN’s Advances or face an additional N1.8t trillion in debt servicing in 2023

Nigeria’s debt has skyrocketed 30-fold under Buhari’s administration with fears it could hit N77 trillion in 2023

As the Nigerian government struggles to service its bloating debt burden, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has stated that the upper legislative chamber is willing to approve the N22.7 trillion request made by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2022.

Lawan accused the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele of stalling the process by delaying the provision of the requisite documents with details of the Ways and Means Advances.

President Buhari, James Faleke, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila Credit: State House, Abuja

Source: Facebook

Some lawmakers oppose Buhari's request

Punch reports that the lawmakers, led by Rivers West Senator Betty Apiafi, opposed the securitisation of the CBN advances collected by the Nigerian government in the last ten years as well as the recently requested N1 trillion domestic loan.

According to the lawmakers both Buhari and Emefiele have breached the constitution.

Buhari urged the lawmakers to agree to the request, saying that failure to pass the document would cost the Nigerian government about N1.8 trillion in additional debt servicing in 2023.

Lawan, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, asked the executive to furnish the Senate with details of the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means restructuring proposal.

Senate asks Emefiele and Zainab Ahmed to provide necessary documents

The Senate pointedly ordered the Finance Minister and the CBN boss to provide the needed information within three days.

Lawan stated that the senate was poised to approve the request after a careful examination which could be possible if necessary details and documents were provided by appropriate officials and arms of government.

He said:

“We must have the necessary information for passage of the N22.7tn request and time is not on our side in the Senate now in view of coming general elections.

Nigeria's debt spiraling out of hand

Bloomberg reports that Nigeria’s debt has ballooned 30-fold under President Muhammadu Buhari as a $50 billion overdraft from CBN is set to become Nigeria’s debt.

The N22.7 trillion advances from CBN will be converted into bonds that will be payable over decades, boosting Nigeria’s official debt by more than half. The move will skyrocket Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio toward the 40 per cent limit set by Buhari’s government.

Nigeria’s debt Stock to hit N77 trillion in 2023 as FG embarks on New borrowings

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s debt stock is set to hit about N77 trillion with the addition of the N22.7 trillion loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the federal government as well as new borrowings billed for 2023.

The country’s debt profile hit N44.06 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from N39.56 trillion at the end of 2021, data from Debt Management Office (DMO) said.

According to Patience Oniha, Director-General of the Debt Management Office, the country’s debt already crossed the N44 trillion mark in September 2022 and immediately after the National Assembly approves the securitisation of the CBN’s Ways and Means, the amount would be added to the national debt.

