The United Kingdom government is dangling a N15 million annual salary to teachers from Nigeria

A statement from the UK government’s website says eligible teachers can apply

The country listed countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Singapore, South Africa, Hong Kong, among others, as eligible

From February next year, Nigerian teachers who migrate to the United Kingdom will attract at least N15.065 million in annual salary.

Data from the UK government’s website, which offers guidelines to non-UK citizens who want to teach UK schools but are eligible outside the country, says that the remunerations would depend on qualifications and the region where the teacher is applying from.

Eligible countries listed

According to reports, the UK had early in December listed Nigeria among countries in Africa whose citizens can apply for qualified teach-status via the Teaching Regulation Agency in the United Kingdom, beginning February 2023.

Other countries include Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine and Zimbabwe.

The Punch reports that eligible applicants do not need initial teaching qualifications because the country offers a training programme for intending emigrants.

Per data from the UK, all eligible teachers will have a starting salary of at least 28,000 pounds or higher for teachers working in London.

schools can raise pay on their own

Individual schools offer their pay rates for qualified teachers. Pay raises will always be connected to performances, not length of service, and reviewed yearly.

Further breakdown on the pay package per location shows that teachers in England, excluding London, would earn a minimum of 28,000 pounds and a maximum of 38,810 for inner London; beneficiary teachers will get a sum of 34, 502 as minimum pay with 44,756 as minimum pay.

The statement said:

“If you can demonstrate excellence against all teacher standards, you could be put into the upper pay range for teachers. This is for teachers who make a sustained and substantial contribution to their school”.

