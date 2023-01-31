A recent report has shown a concentration of African students studying in Europe

The report says that Nigeria leads other countries such as Cameroon and Zimbabwe on the list

The students prefer studying in France, Germany, the UK, Portugal and the US

A recent report from Campus France spotlights trends of African students seeking foreign education. Many students from Africa leave their countries as a result of a drop in tertiary education.

Business Insider reports that by 2050, the university-age population will double, but only 9 per cent are currently studying in higher education. The current situation could stifle economic growth and worsen insecurity.

African students hugging after graduation Credit: skynesher

Source: Getty Images

France, Germany make the nexus for African students

France is one of the top destinations for African students seeking foreign education as six out of 10 students from Africa choose the country.

Europe, including France, Germany and Portugal enrol the largest portion of African students.

As per the report, 27 per cent of students from Sub-Sahara Africa are in Europe with France being the primary host, with 14 per cent of the number followed by Germany and Portugal.

Nigeria leads other African countries

According to the report, Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe make up the largest number of students in Europe.

This is coupled with another report which says that education has been identified as the fastest route out of the continent, especially in Nigeria.

The number of Nigerian students abroad has declined by 24 per cent since 2015. Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have seen significant growth in students seeking foreign education.

In the last five years, France, the US, Turkey, Canada and Morocco have witnessed a spike in the influx of African students.

African students are favourable towards STEM programmes in France, while the UK and the US remain top choices for Nigerian students.

Cameroonians prefer France and Germany while Zimbabweans prefer South Africa.

