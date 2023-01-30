Nigerian teachers wishing to apply for a teaching job in the UK have to pass a newly introduced service by the government

The service is aimed at boosting the knowledge and qualification of teachers in the selected fields

The government also stated that it will give priority to teachers proficient in some languages, excluding the English Language

The United Kingdom government’s Department for Education has introduced Apply for Qualified Teacher Status in England, a new service used to assess teachers' qualifications wishing to apply for UK teaching jobs.

According to the Department of Education, under existing EU and national laws, some foreign teachers can simply obtain QTS while others with similar skills and experience cannot.

UK government outlines priority subjects for teachers Credit: Moore

Source: Getty Images

New service meant to boost teachers' chances

The new law will, however, ensure fair and consistent processes and support the inflow of well-qualified teachers to the English education system.

Other priorities subjects outlined by the department for immigrants including Nigerians who intend to go to the UK to teach via the Teaching Regulation Agency beginning February 2023.

Reports say applicants from Nigeria, Ghana, Singapore, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India who specialise in languages, mathematics or science can apply to teach 11 to 16-year-olds will be eligible to use the service.

Priority subjects for applicants

The priority subjects, according to the Department for Education are those requiring a level 6 teaching qualification and a bachelor's degree in mathematics or language, aside from English taught in English-speaking countries.

Candidates with teaching qualifications from Australia, Canada, EEA, Hong Kong, Ukraine, New Zealand, Scotland, and Switzerland, among others, can use the service to determine eligibility for Qualified Teacher Status can apply.

The priority subjects listed by the department include French, German, Italian, Japanese, Latin, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish, excluding the English Language.

