The United Kingdom is expanding its teaching workforce to accommodate teachers from outside the country.

To this end, the UK's Department for Education (DfE) said it is developing a fairer approach to awarding the Qualified Teacher Status (QTS).

The UK government said it's coming up with a new professional recognition service, called ‘apply for qualified teacher status in England’.

The programme will set consistent standards so the qualifications and experience of overseas teachers can be fairly assessed.

It will eventually be open to qualified teachers from all countries outside the UK.

In the meantime, starting from February 1, 2023, applicants with a teaching qualification from the following countries and regions will be able to use the new service to check they meet the requirements for QTS and apply:

Australia

Canada

the EEA

Gibraltar

Hong Kong

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Scotland

Switzerland

Ukraine

the USA

Meanwhile, applicants with a subject specialism in languages, mathematics or science and a teaching qualification to teach 11 to 16 year olds from the following 7 countries will be able to use the service to check if they meet the requirements for QTS and apply:

Ghana

India

Jamaica

Nigeria

Singapore

South Africa

Zimbabwe

How to know if you are eligible to teach in UK

The British government has also announced that said non-UK teachers can now check their eligibility to apply for QTS using this service.

For those who are not eligible to use the new service, they can complete initial teacher training in England or apply for international qualified teacher status (iQTS).

