There are about five countries with great opportunities for remote work visas from any country in the world

A remote work visa allows persons to apply for a visa without a physical presence or be subjected to bureaucracy

Also, people who run online companies can apply for remote work visas for themselves and their families where they get to stay up to one year in those countries

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of digital nomads and workers, prompting the development of infrastructures to aid remote work and talents.

A global HR solutions report identified the cities that are best positioned to compete for remote jobs and benefit from the growing taxable income.

Estonia

Some countries are setting the pace for having the infrastructure to aid remote work.

According to the local talent index, Tallinn in Estonia is one of the favourite cities for startup founders and remote workers, followed by Barbados, Dubai, Georgia, and Bermuda.

The inclusion of Tallinn is surprising as the Estonian capital is seldom mentioned as a popular destination for remote workers.

Estonia has identified remote work opportunities very well and demonstrates that it has a lot to give visitors.

Additionally, there is a lower cost for talents. Hiring people in low-cost areas may not be appealing, but developers are paying for staff in other cities, Estonia, which may be a good opportunity.

Through the e-Residency, the country has already transformed how it serves people outside its borders.

With digital nomad visas, the country is changing how people worldwide choose to work.

About E-residency in Estonia

Begin a company that operates 100 per cent online and runs remotely.

No paperwork, physical meetings or bureaucracy.

It allows you to do business digitally from anywhere in the world, backed by the Estonian government.

Use Estonia e-services to manage your business remotely.

The Digital Nomad Visa allows remote workers to stay in Estonia temporarily for up to one year.

It is for employers or companies registered abroad who can work online, irrespective of location.

Barbados

A remote work visa allows people to legally work and live in Barbados for one year with the option of extension with their families. The scheme has been available since July 2020.

Applicants who want to apply must present proof of employment; the ability to work remotely must be able to pay for the cost of living in the country.

Within 28 days of stamped approval, applicants must pay a fee of $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a family.

For the 12-month stay, the stamp holder would not be liable for any local income tax.

Dubai

The United Arab Emirates city offers workers a one-year virtual working programme to live alone or with their families as they work.

The programme participants will have access to daily services and can enrol their children in public schools in Dubai.

Candidates must have current passports, a valid health insurance policy with UAE coverage, employment verification and a minimum income of $5,000 to be eligible.

Georgia

From August 2020, people from 95 countries have been able to visit Georgia and work remotely there for at least 180 days under the new state programme, ‘Remotely from Georgia.’

The scheme is meant for full-time remote workers, independent contractors, and business owners who can show their ability to pay taxes in Georgia and have a minimum monthly income of $2,000.

Also, digital nomads must be prepared to commit to a minimum stay of 180 days in the country.

Bermuda

The residential certificate is the best bet for candidates who wish to work remotely from Bermuda alone or with family.

With the visa, an applicant will have access to the day-to-day services.

They will also be required to pay the application fee of $263.

