Top career network, LinkedIn has listed the ten best firms to work for in Nigeria in 2022

The companies which operate mainly in the fintech ecosystem require people with specific skills to work with them

Also, the companies need people with simple skill as web development and sales to work with them

The career social media platform LinkedIn released its inaugural LinkedIn Top Startup List and named 10 Nigerian startups to work for in 2022.

The firms, mostly fintech, operate in the payment and logistics ecosystems.

According to LinkedIn, its inaugural LinkedIn Top Startups list helps to find the startups to pay attention to right now, featuring ten companies in Nigeria that are rising to the challenges of the moment and continuing to innovate and gain attention in 2022.

It said some innovative ideas were born in times of uncertainty as companies in Nigeria operate under constrained resources and limited capital, pushing nascent companies to prioritise assets and values and adapt swiftly.

LinkedIn said Nigeria has remained attracted to venture capitalists globally. In the first quarter of 2022, LinkedIn said, Nigerian startups attracted more than $800 million in VC funding, a 128 per cent increase from what was received last year. As a result, it cemented the country’s leadership position as the destination of choice for VC funding in Africa, followed by Kenya, Egypt and South Africa.

The top 10 startups to work for

Bundle Africa

Bundle Africa was founded in 2019 and had about 60 staff. It is a cryptocurrency startup that allows users to send, receive, or request cash and digital currencies with transaction charges.

The most common skills to work with the firm are digital literacy, business management and leadership.

Utiva

Utiva was founded in 2018 and is a virtual education platform that allows people to learn tech skills. It also offers companies custom-made training services and helps connect with recruit talent from within the forum.

It has 55 full-time staff and requires digital literacy, business management and leadership skills to work with them.

Move

Lagos-based Moove was founded in 2020 and currently employs 425 full-time staffers. The company supplies vehicles to drivers of ride-hailing apps, logistics and mass transportation services and other businesses at weekly rental fees.

The skills needed to work in the company are operations, customer success, support, and engineering.

Okra

The firm provides companies with the required technology to develop bank apps. Its Application Programme Interface (API) helps companies to build lending, personal saving and other financial products.

Founded in 2020, Okra employs 50 full-time staffers.

Leadership, web development, and digital literacy are needed to work in Okra.

Cowrywise

The company utilises tech and financial tools to streamline how Nigerians manage their spending and saving with gamified rewards.

Cowrywise also offers investment opportunities.

The company requires people with experience in sales, engineering, arts and design. The company began operations in 2017.

Bamboo

Established in 2019, the firm provides worldwide investment opportunities for African people. In addition, the company offers in-app tutorials on investment basics to help new customers understand investments.

Job seekers need customer support, art design and marketing to work with Bamboo.

Nomba

The company, formerly known as Kudi, is a chatbot that handles transfer requests that equip businesses with the tools to make and receive payments seamlessly.

With 235 employees, the required skills in the company include sales, operations and engineering.

TeamApt

TeamApt aids businesses in managing their operations by creating banking credit and management tools for different business needs. The company’s business product, Moniepoint, has helped small businesses to process over a billion transactions.

TeamApt has about 350 full-time staff and needs people with digital literacy, web development and business management skills to work with them.

Prospa

A digital banking service helps businesses operate by providing them access to loans, bookkeeping and spending tools.

With 70 full-time staff, people with business development, engineering and marketing skills can work at Prospa.

PiggyVest

The savings platform makes savings fun for its clients by creating communal and locked savings. They also give cheap investment opportunities on the platform. The firm was established in 2016 and had 105 employees.

To work with PiggyVest, you need digital literacy, business management and communication skills.

