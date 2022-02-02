The United Kingdom has restarted issuance of Priority Visa in all of their visa application centres in Nigeria

Also, The US mission in Nigeria has said those who had visited the United States have been captured in the Drop Box service

The Priority Visa is a type of visa which allows workers who wants to switch, extend or change employers to obtain a new visa in 10 working days

British Visa Office has resumed issuance of Priority Visa (PV) in all visa application centres in Nigeria, according to a statement by the UK Visa and immigration on the Twitter page of the British High Commissioner.

The news comes as the US Mission in Nigeria says those who have previously been to the United States have been captured Drop Box service which lets them renew their visa without attending an interview.

UK restarts issuing priority Visa to Nigerians Credit: Marko Geber

Source: Getty Images

The US Mission gives consideration to Nigerians too

Reports from TheNiche said, the US Mission in Nigeria said the resumption of DropBox service or interview waiver 20 months after it rested it indefinitely at all its consulates in the country.

The PV process restarted on 24 January but only priority visa services will be given for the time being due to the continued ongoing pandemic on courier routes.

The UK government suspended visa applications for red list countries on 6 December 2021 because of the current Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Before making a visa application to the UK, applicants should first check if they need a visa, and which one they are to apply for, at http://www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa.

The PV services are only available to persons applying for work and study routes at the Visa Application Centres in Nigeria.

According to Nairametrics, these services will be available on the TLS website, and purchases can be made during appointments for Visa Application Centre (VAC).

How to apply for the PV

Suitable applicants for work or study routes are to click this link for more information on how to apply: http://www.gov.uk/apply-to-come-to-the-uk

The PV is not a visa type but a service offered that allows workers wanting to switch, extend or change employers to obtain a new visa in 10 working days of the application being submitted.

The UK Visa and Immigration will not resume offering a Super Priority Visa (SPV) service yet.

The work and study visa application processing in Nigeria began on 24 January 2022 and eligible candidates are enjoined to visit UK visa application centres in Nigeria.

