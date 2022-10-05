Germany is looking for religious leaders from all over the world, including Nigerians, to fill open positions

Those who meet the criteria will have an easier time obtaining a visa as there is a special consideration

A Study found that in Canada, Christians represent 63.2% of the population, followed by people having no religion with 26.3%

Canada is looking to attract religious workers, especially pastors from around the world.

This is according to information on the province of Alberta in Canada website, obtained by Legit.ng.

Jason Kenney, the Premier of Alberta, revealed that applicants will also have a chance to live and work in the country permanently.

Religious workers, pastors needed in Canada Credit: jumousr

Source: UGC

On why the opportunity, Kenney noted that religious faith is a central part of the lives of huge numbers of Albertans, and the policies will underscore the essential role that religious workers play in the health of residents.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, to be selected, he explained that applicants must have a job offer from an Alberta-based faith organization and meet the existing criteria under the program, including language, education and wage requirements.

Kenney said:

"Religious newcomer professionals are now eligible to apply under the Alberta Opportunity Stream, Alberta Express Entry Stream and Rural Renewal Stream to work with religious organizations and settle permanently in the province.

Explanation of the various application level

The Alberta opportunity stream is for temporary foreign workers who are already working in Alberta and have a full-time job offer from an Alberta employer in an eligible occupation.

The rural renewal stream is for individuals with a community-supported job offer to work in one of Alberta’s designated rural communities.

The Alberta Express Entry Stream allows Alberta to nominate qualified candidates from the federal Express Entry system who demonstrate strong ties to Alberta or work in an occupation supporting Alberta’s economic development and diversification.

Canada searches for 15,000 Nigerians this year under its immigration plan

Recall that Legit.ng reported that data from Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says that more than 15,000 Nigerians obtained permanent residence in Canada in 2021, more than the average of 6,146 who did so in the three years from 2018 to 2020, totaling 18,438.

The country expects more Nigerians to come in 2022, having given permanent residence to over 35,000 immigrants from all over the world in January alone.

TheNiche reports that this puts the country on the verge of attracting about 400,000 immigrants for the second year running.

Source: Legit.ng