Nigerian Air and the Ministry of Aviation have distanced themselves from the ongoing fake recruitment exercise

The management of the company stated that the purported invitation for interviews by some fake websites did not come from it

The aviation ministry directed Nigerians to its genuine website and asked them to ignore ongoing invitations for job interviews online

The management of the newly launched Nigeria Air Limited has sounded the alarm over the presence of hoaxes and fraudulent websites used by scammers to advertise recruitment into the company.

A Vanguard report stated that the Nigerian government disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and advised Nigerians to ignore such sites.

No invitations for interviews now

Nigeria Air noted that no invitations for interviews are currently ongoing.

James Odaudu, Special Assistant to Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika in a statement, asked Nigerians that applied for the earlier announced positions to obtain genuine information through its official website: www.nigeriaair.world

Sirika said:

The statement from Odaudu reads, “The attention of the Management of Nigeria Air Limited has been drawn to some recruitment advertisements and announcements by certain unscrupulous elements claiming to be agents or staff of the upcoming airline.

“The so-called agents have created a host of fake websites and links supposedly for the submission of applications by unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to inform the general public, especially those who have applied for the earlier officially advertised positions, that no recruitment interviews or tests have been scheduled. All such announcements or invitations should be disregarded as they are the handiwork of fraudsters and scammers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the official website is www.nigeriaair.world, and only those pre-qualified as meeting the B737 requirements will be contacted by the management of Nigeria Air Limited individually, and certainly not by public announcements.

“All those concerned are therefore advised to ignore such announcements or invitations, as responding to, or dealing with them in any way, will be at their own risk.”

Crew members employed

Sirika announced on September 23, 2022, that the Nigerian government had selected Ethiopian Airlines as its technical partner for Nigeria Air.

He said three other investors from Nigeria and Ethiopian Airlines hold 49 per cent shares in the company, the federal government has 5 per cent, and local investors own the remaining 46 per cent.

The ministry announced the commencement of recruitment into the company, which said it had employed qualified crew members.

