Ahead of the launch of Nigeria Air, the federal government has announced job openings

Graduates and aviation experts have a chance to be the first employees hired by Nigeria Air

Nigeria Air is the nation’s proposed national carrier which was unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in England on July 18, 2018.

Nigeria Air Limited has commenced the recruitment of qualified crew members for its operation, which is expected to be launched shortly.

The aviation ministry disclosed this in a memo posted on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the Memo, the positions are based in Abuja or Lagos, and that competitive salaries are offered.

The aviation ministry also said an application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the website; www.nigeriaair.world.

Qualified candidates are required to forward their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) to recruitment@nigeriaair.world

The memo reads:

“However, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CVs be sent to the following email address: recruitment@nigeriaair.world.

“Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview.

“We will not reply to applications that do not meet the above criteria."

List of positions available

The positions available for employment are

Experienced and current B737 Captains

Experienced, Current B737 First Officers

Experienced, Current B737

Senior Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew

Experienced Current B737 Engineers (B1/B2 preferred).

History of Nigeria Air

Premuimtimes reports that during his election campaign in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari promised to establish a national airline

Nigeria Air was first announced on July 18, 2018, with an estimated preliminary cost of $8.8 million and a takeoff cost of $300 million.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the airline will be owned by a private Nigerian consortium, Ethiopian Airlines and the federal government.

