The Federal Government is set to construct a new Federal Medical Centre in Daura the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina state.

Premium Times reports that the Federal Government budgeted N500 million for the construction of the medical centre which is contained in the N20.5 trillion 2023 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly in October.

It is expected that once completed, the new facility will rank Katsina as the only state in the country with two FMC with the already existing FMC Katsina.

The Federal Medical Centre when constructed will be 83.6 kilometres away, which is about an hour between Daura and Katsina by road.

With 22 Federal Medical Centres across the country, there will now be two facilities in Katsina while 15 other states are yet to enjoy such benefits.

Keeping mute on the move to establish an FMC in Daura, the Nigerian government, however, described this as a policy decision.

It was also gathered that the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari's administration has already declared support for the establishment of the new FMC in Daura.

Masari is said to have approved an existing general hospital in President Buhari's hometown to be upgraded to an FMC while announcing a donation of 50 hectares of land for the facility.

