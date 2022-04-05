Nigeria’s capital importation report for 2021 was recently published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

According to the report, the country's foreign direct investment fell to its lowest level in over 11 years

Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) is one of the three major types of investments and source of capital inflow into Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently published the latest Nigerian Capital Importation report for the four quarters of 2021.

Legit.ng gathered that in the released data, Nigeria generated a total of $698.7m from Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) which is one of the critical sources of capital inflow into the country.

According to data from the NBS, the FDI generated in 2021 was the lowest the country recorded in 11 years.

Here are 24 states in the country that failed to attract any foreign investment last year.

1. Adamawa

2. Bauchi

3. Bayelsa

4. Benue

5. Borno

6. Cross River

7. Ebonyi

8. Edo

9. Enugu

10. Gombe

11. Imo

12. Jigawa

13. Kaduna

14. Katsina

15. Kebbi

16. Kogi

17. Nasarawa

18. Niger

19. Ondo

20. Plateau

21 Sokoto

22. Taraba

23. Yobe

24. Zamfara

It was gathered that in the last three years no fewer than 10 out of the 24 states also failed to attract foreign investments.

Groups knock FG as states lose foreign investments

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad lll- led Jamaatul Nasril Islam, state governments and the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria took a swipe at the federal government.

The group on Monday, April 4, berated the government over its failure to address the rising insecurity in the country which took a toll on investments in the country, The Punch reported

According to them, killings and other forms of insecurity made foreign investors shun 24 states in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng