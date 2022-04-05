List of 24 States That Attracted Zero Foreign Investments in 2021
- Nigeria’s capital importation report for 2021 was recently published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
- According to the report, the country's foreign direct investment fell to its lowest level in over 11 years
- Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) is one of the three major types of investments and source of capital inflow into Nigeria
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently published the latest Nigerian Capital Importation report for the four quarters of 2021.
Legit.ng gathered that in the released data, Nigeria generated a total of $698.7m from Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) which is one of the critical sources of capital inflow into the country.
According to data from the NBS, the FDI generated in 2021 was the lowest the country recorded in 11 years.
Here are 24 states in the country that failed to attract any foreign investment last year.
1. Adamawa
2. Bauchi
3. Bayelsa
4. Benue
5. Borno
6. Cross River
7. Ebonyi
8. Edo
9. Enugu
10. Gombe
11. Imo
12. Jigawa
13. Kaduna
14. Katsina
15. Kebbi
16. Kogi
17. Nasarawa
18. Niger
19. Ondo
20. Plateau
21 Sokoto
22. Taraba
23. Yobe
24. Zamfara
It was gathered that in the last three years no fewer than 10 out of the 24 states also failed to attract foreign investments.
Groups knock FG as states lose foreign investments
Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad lll- led Jamaatul Nasril Islam, state governments and the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria took a swipe at the federal government.
The group on Monday, April 4, berated the government over its failure to address the rising insecurity in the country which took a toll on investments in the country, The Punch reported
According to them, killings and other forms of insecurity made foreign investors shun 24 states in 2021.
