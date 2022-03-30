The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its citizens interested in Nigeria following the latest attacks in the north

The United Kingdom has issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting Nigeria. It mentioned 12 states in the West African country to avoid.

The advisory from the UK through its Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) comes amid the series of attacks by gunmen in the northern region of Nigeria

The United Kingdom on Wednesday, March 30, issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting Nigeria. Photo credit: @BorisJohnson

In a statement published on its website “updated March 29, 2021” and “still current at March 30, 2022,” expressed concern over the attack on the Kaduna airport killed at least one airport official in the latest in a series of attacks by gunmen in the north of Nigeria

The foreign government also urged its citizens to monitor local media, and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to:

1. Borno state

2. Yobe state

3. Adamawa state

4. Gombe state

5. Kaduna state

6. Katsina state

7. Zamfara state

Riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States

The FCO advise against all but essential travel to:

1. Bauchi state

2. Kano state

3. Jigawa state

4. Niger state

5. Sokoto state

6. Kogi state

7. Abia state

Within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State

Non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States

It also warned its citizens to remain vigilant at all times, keep up to date with the latest developments, inform others of their travel plans and stay in contact with their travel provider.

Tension as bandits bomb Kaduna-Abuja rail track, train carrying hundreds of passengers derailed

Legit.ng previously reported that a Kaduna-bound train derailed on Monday, March 28, after explosives believed to be IEDs planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

The 6 pm train which took off from Idu train station at the Federal Capital Territory Monday hit an explosives device about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

It was, however, gathered that security agents have been mobilised to the area to rescue the passengers.

Source: Legit.ng