Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere

The Nigerian stock market closed bearish with the benchmark All-Share Index down 0.52%, driven by sell-offs.

Data from NGX showed that at the close of trading on Thursday, January 22, the All-Share Index stood at 165,397 points, down from 166,268 points the previous day.

Nigerian stock market closes Thursday in the red as investors offload shares. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Investors’ wealth declined by N557 billion, with market capitalisation closing at N105.89 trillion.

On Thursday, market sentiment was bearish, with 39 companies losing value, led by Omatek Ventures, against 36 companies gaining, led by United Homes Real Estate Investment Trust, Infinity Energy Resources, John Holt, and NCR Nigeria.

Market activity rose, with total volume traded increasing by 3.43% to 823 million shares, valued at N24.93 billion across 43,548 deals.

Top 5 Gainers

Infinity Energy Resources rose by N0.70, increasing from N7.00 to N7.70 per share (+10.00%)

United Homes Real Estate Investment Trust gained N5.90, moving from N59.00 to N64.90 per share (+10.00%)

John Holt advanced by N0.70, rising from N7.00 to N7.70 per share (+10.00%)

NCR Nigeria appreciated by N17.10, climbing from N171.05 to N188.15 per share (+10.00%)

FGS UK 2033S6 added N10.00, up from N100.00 to N110.00 per share (+9.99%)

Top 5 Decliners

Omatek Ventures dropped by N0.22, falling from N2.34 to N2.12 per share (-9.40%)

International Energy Group declined N0.20, moving from N3.30 to N3.10 per share (-6.06%)

International Breweries lost N0.90, falling from N15.00 to N14.10 per share (-6.00%)

Nigerian Enamelware Manufacturing Company decreased by N1.90, from N33.90 to N32.00 per share (-5.60%)

West African Portland Cement Company fell by N8.00, down from N158.00 to N150.00 per share (-5.06%)

Access Bank records highest traded volume with 54.28 million shares. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Top 5 Trades by Volume

Access recorded 54.28 million shares valued at N1.23 billion

DEAP Capital traded 51.16 million shares worth N300 million

Tantalizer exchanged 41.86 million shares valued at N170 million

Omatek Ventures moved 33.52 million shares worth N78 million

Japaul Gold & Ventures traded 31.50 million shares valued at N80 million

