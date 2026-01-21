Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Naira Rebounds, Appreciates Against US Dollar in Forex Market
Money

Naira Rebounds, Appreciates Against US Dollar in Forex Market

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The naira recovered against the US dollar in the official market but weakened against the pound and euro
  • At the GTBank forex counter, the naira declined against the dollar, while it remained stable in the parallel market
  • Analysts expect stronger oil revenues, foreign portfolio inflows, and the CBN’s FX management to support the naira

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The naira strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday, January 20, in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), appreciating by 93 kobo, or 0.06%, to close at N1,419.35/$1 from Monday’s rate of N1,420.28/$1.

However, the local currency weakened against other major currencies in the official market. It depreciated against the British pound sterling by N2.43 to trade at N1,908.31/£1, compared with the previous day’s N1,905.88/£1.

Naira posts mixed performance across official, BDC, and parallel markets.
Naira gains slightly against the US dollar in official market. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The naira also lost N13.53 against the euro, closing at N1,666.31/€1 versus N1,652.78/€1 in the preceding session.

Read also

GTBank confirms new exchange rate as naira crashes against US dollar

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

At the GTBank foreign exchange counter, the naira declined against the US dollar by N5 to sell at N1,429/$1, down from Monday’s exchange rate of N1,424/$1.

Meanwhile, it remained unchanged in the parallel market.

Abdullahi, one of the BDC traders, told Legit.ng:

“The dollar buying rate is N1,484.99, while the selling rate is slightly higher. Previously, the buying rate was lower. The euro sells at N1,753.50 and is bought at a slightly lower rate.
"The British pound sterling is selling at N2,034.99, with a corresponding buying rate. The Canadian dollar (CAD) trades at N1,091.00.”

Market analysts said the naira is expected to remain within its current trading range in the near term, supported by stronger foreign currency inflows driven by higher oil revenues, improved foreign portfolio investment (FPI) participation, and consistent foreign exchange management by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Read also

N1,490/$: Naira to dollar exchange rate gap in official, black market widens

They added that increased inflows from exporters and importers, alongside supply from non-bank corporates, would further improve market liquidity.

Meanwhile, the US dollar came under pressure in the international market amid growing tensions between the United States and its European allies over Greenland.

President Donald Trump’s insistence that there would be “no going back” on his campaign stance reportedly triggered selloffs, with investors shifting to other safe-haven assets.

CBN continues forex interventions to support the naira.
Latest BDC rates reveal euro at N1,753.50, dollar at N1,484.99. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Other currency exchange rates

The following exchange rates were recorded:

  • CFA Franc: N2.50
  • Chinese Yuan (Renminbi): N203.89
  • Danish Krone: N222.95
  • Euro: N1,665.72
  • Japanese Yen: N8.99
  • Saudi Riyal: N378.35
  • South African Rand: N86.18
  • Swiss Franc: N1,796.46
  • British Pound Sterling: N1,907.64
  • US Dollar: N1,418.85

10 reasons naira could weaken in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Kale, Chief Economist at the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), projected the naira’s performance during his keynote address at the FirstBank Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026.

He expects the currency to trade between N1,350 and N1,450 per US dollar in 2026.

Read also

Naira appreciates by 0.25% in one week against US dollar

In a baseline scenario, Kale anticipates that the naira will remain under pressure but is unlikely to collapse sharply, with an estimated rate of around N1,313 per dollar by June and about N1,340 by December 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaNaira
Hot:
Neon streamer Bbnaij sultana Marie temara Deep love messages Mercy isoyip