The stock market on Tuesday rebounded from the previous session’s losses, pushing market capitalisation higher

The gain was driven by renewed buying interest in select equities across key sectors.

Red Star Express, Deap Capital Management & Trust, and NPF Microfinance Bank were among the top gainers

The Nigerian stock market closed positively on Tuesday, January 21 driven by renewed investor interest in select equities, despite mixed performance across sectors.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 144.33 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 166,256.83 points from 166,112.50 points.

While market capitalisation increased by N93.48 billion to N106.44 trillion from N106.34 trillion.

Sector performance gains were recorded, reflecting renewed buying interest in the market.

Top losers

Aluminium Extrusion Industries fell from N19.10 to N17.20, losing N1.90 (–9.95%).

Jaiz Bank declined from N8.00 to N7.21, shedding N0.79 (–9.88%).

FTN Cocoa Processors dropped from N7.70 to N7.05, losing N0.65 (–8.44%).

UPDC slipped from N6.20 to N5.70, down N0.50 (–8.06%).

Caverton Offshore Support Group declined from N8.05 to N7.60, losing N0.45 (–5.59%).

Top gainers

Red Star Express rose from N14.50 to N15.95, gaining N1.45 (+10.00%).

Deap Capital Management & Trust advanced from N4.90 to N5.39, adding N0.49 (+10.00%).

NPF Microfinance Bank increased from N4.30 to N4.73, gaining N0.43 (+10.00%).

NCR Nigeria jumped from N141.40 to N155.50, up N14.10 (+9.97%).

Morison Industries rose from N6.22 to N6.84, gaining N0.62 (+9.97%).

Most active stocks

A total of 795.46 million shares worth N19.98 billion were exchanged in 45,390 deals.

Tantalizers led activity with 86.96 million shares valued at N300.92 million.

Secure Electronic Technology traded 74.15 million shares worth N87.56 million.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries exchanged 69.60 million shares valued at N138.50 million.

Zenith Bank recorded 49.10 million shares worth N3.53 billion.

GTCO traded 39.05 million shares valued at N3.79 billion.

