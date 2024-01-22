Femi Otedola has issued a detailed explanation of why he chose to buy shares of Dangote Cement

The billionaire, in an official statement, said the move is strategic and underscores his confidence

He also said that the company’s capabilities are essential for regional economic integration and growth

Femi Otedola, a Nigerian billionaire, has explained why he chose to tap into the shares of the cement company owned by Aliko Dangote.

Otedola said that his decision was driven by Dangote Cement's track record of dividend payments, exceeding N2.1 trillion in recent years.

The development follows Otedola’s re-entry into Forbes Africa’s Richest List, where he is now worth about $1.2 billion.

A strategic move for Otedola

According to an official statement issued by Otedola, the strategic investment underscores his confidence in Dangote Cement’s potential to generate foreign exchange for the country and his dedication to supporting businesses contributing to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

He noted that the expansion of Dangote Cement, including the new 6 million-ton plant in Itori, Ogun State, enhances its export capacity and emphasizes the company’s contribution to Nigeria’s economic diversification.

The billionaire also said that Dangote Cement’s export capabilities and extensive operations across Sub-Saharan Africa are essential for regional economic integration and growth.

He said:

“My investment is a testament to my confidence in its potential to propel Nigeria’s and Africa’s industrial and economic development.”

Otedola added that this aligns with his vision of long-term wealth preservation and the belief that shareholders should be the primary beneficiaries of a company’s success.

“Dangote Cement’s unique position with two export terminals offers a substantial opportunity to earn foreign exchange, crucial for Nigeria’s economy. This, along with the company’s pan-African presence, makes it an ideal investment choice.”

He also said that his decision was driven by Dangote Cement’s track record of dividend payments, which has exceeded N2.1 trillion in recent years, and its commitment to sustainable business practices resonates with these principles.

Investment strategy prioritizes well-managed companies

Otedola said his investment strategy prioritizes well-managed companies with strong governance and operating under the principle that no individual should be larger than the company.

He said:

“In my investment decisions, I focus on long-term wealth preservation and ensuring shareholders are the ultimate beneficiaries of a company’s success.”

“Companies like Dangote Cement, which consistently deliver value to their shareholders, are fundamental for sustainable economic growth.

My investment reflects my belief in its capacity to continue providing significant returns and my commitment to businesses that prioritize their shareholders.”

The billionaire said companies like Dangote Cement, adhering to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance principles, are more likely to ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation.

“Dangote Cement’s strong corporate governance and impressive ESG compliance track record make it an ideal investment choice. It represents the type of company that not only contributes to Nigeria’s industrial strength but also aligns with my vision for ethical and sustainable business practices.”

