Dangote Refinery, in an X post, confirmed that it has secured marketers and depot operators for the distribution of its products

This followed an earlier report that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has initiated the registration process for distributors involved

According to the refinery, three prominent associations that constitute 75% of the total market in Nigeria have been registered

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dangote Refinery has confirmed that it has secured marketers and depot operators for the distribution of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products as it gets set to hit the market.

The refinery will provide DAPPMAN members with easy access to a consistent supply of refined petroleum products. Photo Credit: Dangote Refinery

Source: UGC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the registration process for distributors involved in the lifting and distribution of refined petroleum products nationwide had been initiated by the refinery.

This comes after the refinery announced that it commenced production in the hopes that products would soon be available in the market.

On its X page, Dangote Group confirmed that it has registered three prominent associations for efficient distribution.

It stated:

“Three prominent associations, that constitute 75 percent of the total market in Nigeria have been registered.

“The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN). And also considering other marketers that have signified interest.”

Refinery to contribute to development

Olufemi Adewole, the Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, said that refining petroleum products at the Dangote Refinery would significantly contribute to accelerating Nigeria's economic development.

According to him, the start of refinery operations will provide DAPPMAN members with easy access to a consistent supply of refined petroleum products.

He said:

“We have already established a business relationship with Dangote Refinery. We believe that the relationship is going to be a win-win one. Our association owns 80% of the retail outlets in the country and we have all it takes to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products from Dangote Refinery across the country.”

Abia State announces when its new refinery will commence operations

Legit.ng reported that Okey Kanu, the commissioner of Information and Culture, has said that the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) modular refinery is scheduled to begin operations by 2025.

Kanu disclosed this on Tuesday, January 16, at a press conference held at Government House, Umuahia.

Kanu stated that the refinery would be the park's first significant undertaking.

Source: Legit.ng