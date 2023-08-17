First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc Annual General Meeting after finally take place after several delays

During the meeting, several agreements were reached, including the approval for the bank to raise additional capital worth over N150 billion

Additionally, First Bank shareholders announced the appointment of Femi Otedola as one of the new directors

Shareholders of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, including billionaires such as Femi Otedola and Hassan Odukale, are poised for a new round of scrambling for the bank's shares.

At its recently held Annual General Meeting, the bank's shareholders agreed to an increase in authorised share capital and a proposed N150 billion rights issue.

First Bank top shareholders include Femi Otedola, Hassan Odukale, and Oba Otudeko Photo credit: Fbn

Source: UGC

The agreement means that the company’s Issued Share Capital will increase from approximately N17,947,646,396 ( 17.9 billion) made up of 35,895,292,792 (35.9 billion) Ordinary shares of 50 (Fifty) Kobo each to N22,434,557,995 (22.4 billion) by the creation and addition of up to 8,973,823,198 (8.97 billion) Ordinary shares of 50 (Fifty) Kobo each.

Other decisions taken at First Bank AGM

Also at the meeting, the shareholders approved the appointment of Femi Otedola as a Non-Executive Director and Oyewale Samson Ariyibi as an Executive Director of FBNH.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has also given its green light for Otedola's appointment.

Furthermore during the meeting a dividend payment in the total sum of N17,947,646,398 (N17.95 billion)) was agreed by the shareholders.

The amount translates to 50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary shares of the company, subject to withholding tax.

Here are the shareholdings of top men in First Bank

Oba Otudeko (13.3% share)

Femi Otedola (5.7% share)

Hassan Odukale (4.40% share)

Source: Legit.ng