Nigerian stock market hits a 15-year high with a 4% surge in market capitalization, reaching N31.6 trillion

Investors react positively to the suspension of CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, leading to a rally in the banking sector.

On the first trading day after his suspension, stock investors viewed the development in a positive light, raising bets across banking and other value counters on the Nigerian Bourse

The Nigerian stock market experienced significant growth on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 with market capitalisation soaring by four percent (N1.22 trillion) to reach N31.6 trillion.

The strong rebound was attributed to investors' positive response to the suspension of Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), by President Bola Tinubu, Punch reports.

The benchmark all-share index also saw a four percent increase, rising by 2,232.58 points to close at 58,163.55 points.

Furthermore, investor confidence was reflected in the substantial rise in the value and volume of deals transacted, increasing by 55 percent and 106 percent, respectively, compared to the previous trading day.

Data shows that market turnover on Tuesday also witnessed a significant surge of 216 percent.

Nigeria's banking stock after Emefiele's suspension

The banking sector gained the most as investors anticipated that the suspension of Emefiele will have a positive impact on the liquidity and profitability of banks.

On Tuesday, the NSE Banking Index led the sectoral performance with a 6.7 percent rise, followed by the NSE Insurance Index which also gained 5.4 percent.

Notable gains were observed in the stocks of various commercial banks like Access Bank, GTCO, and Zenith Bank, which saw year-to-date increases of 68 percent, 33.9 percent, and 28.3 percent, respectively.

UBA and FBNH, among the top five banks, also experienced year-to-date increases of 33 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Strong trades and performance after one day of trading

GTCO: N6.12bn (+10.00% to N30.80)

Zenith: N2.52bn (+10.00% to N30.80)

UBA: N2.24bn (+9.55% to N10.90)

MTNN: N1.27bn (+3.60% to N259.00)

Access: N984mn (+10.00% to N14.30)

Fidelity: N422mn (+5.55% to N6.09)

Lafarge: N389mn (+8.91% to N28.10)

Nestle: N377mn (+0.00% to N1,250.00)

Union Bank: N356mn (+0.00% to N7.05)

FBNH: N345mn (+2.84% to N14.50)

DanSugar: N339mn (+9.52% to N23.00)

Airtel: N325mn (+7.78% to N1,289.00)

DanCem: N295mn (+1.34% to N286.80)

Presco: N243mn (+6.83% to N178.30)

Nigerian Breweries: N227mn (+6.83% to N42.75)

