New data released by the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigerians paid more for petrol in the month of May 2023

The data showed that the price of a litre of petrol was sold at an average price of N238.11 across the country

The highest petrol price for May was recorded in Imo State, followed by Gombe State and Jigawa state

The National Bureau of Statistics says the average retail price of a litre of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, increased by 37.57 per cent from N173.08 in May 2022 to N238.11 in May 2023.

NBS stated this in its latest PMS Price Watch Report published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

According to the report, the amount Nigerian motorist paid in May 2023 is a 7.57 % increase compared to the value recorded in May 2022 (N173.08 ), Punch reports.

However, the NBS revealed that the average price value for petrol in May 2023 decreased by 6.28% compared to the N254.06 it was sold for in April 2023.

Part of NBS report reads:

"On state profile analysis, Imo state had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) with N300.00, followed by Gombe with N299.77 and Jigawa with N297.50.

"On the other hand, Abuja recorded the lowest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) with N195.00, followed by Niger with N201.82 and Plateau with N203.33.

"In addition, analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price in May 2023 with N256.64, while the North-Central had the lowest with N208.74."

List of 10 states with the highest price for petrol in May

Imo - N300.00

Gombe - N299.77

Jigawa - N297.50

Taraba - N295.00

Kebbi - N286.40

Enugu - N287.67

Kaduna - N280.00

Rivers - N250.42

Zamfara - N243.27

Lagos - N213.89

