The Nigerian stock market is reacting positively to President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms that have led to a sharp rise in the share prices of Nigerian companies

The investments of at least 11 Nigerian companies have yielded more than 200 percent since early 2023, according to the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Most of these significant stock price appreciations have occurred in the last 23 days of the Tinubu administration, indicating a strong market reaction to the recent reforms

The Nigerian stock market is reacting positively to the ongoing economic reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu since assuming office.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange showed at least 11 Nigerian companies' stocks value have increased by more than 100 percent since the start of 2023.

Nigerian stock market reacting positively to Tinubu's economic reforms Photo credit: NGX

Source: Facebook

Why is the Nigerian stock market on the rise

Legit.ng had previously reported that in his inaugural speech, Tinubu ended the expensive fuel subsidy program while promising a house cleaning in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu's speech was followed by the suspension of Godwin Emefiele and various forex reforms, most notably the floating of the naira.

These decisions resonated well with investors and led to a positive market posture that helped increase the value of Nigerian companies' stocks.

BusinessDay reports that the year-to-date (YTD) positive return of the stock market, as of the end of the trading week on June 16, 2023, is 15.12 percent.

Here is a list of Nigerian companies' stocks and returns YTD

Tripple Gee: 393.7%

MRS: 387.6%

FTN Cocoa: 365.5%

Transcorp: 209.7%

Ikeja Hotels: 223.8%

Conoil: 198.1%

Lasaco: 164.4%

AXA Mansard Insurance: 105%

Eterna: 106.3%

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills: 126%

Unity Bank: 85.5%

Cornerstone: 85%

Stanbic IBTC Holdings: 89.1%

Jaiz Bank: 89.1%

Livestock Feeds: 52.3%

Academy Press: 54.3%

RedStar: 54.9%

Berger Paints: 74.2%

Total: 74.5%

PZ: 67.4%

Access Corporation: 67.6%

Cadbury: 58%

Fidelity Bank: 59.5%

Nascon: 62.2%

Dangote Sugar Refinery: 43.3%

Okomu Oil: 43.3%

ETI: 45.3%

FBN Holdings: 45%

UBA: 46.1%

Oando: 43.9%

NEM Insurance: 40%

C&I Leasing: 40.6%

Honeywell Flourmills: 38.9%

Flour Mills: 23.2%

Zenith Bank: 29.2%

FCMB Group: 29.9%

GTCO: 33%

Unilever: 35.3%

Wema Bank: 23.6%

MTNN: 27.4%

Seplat: 20%

Union Bank: 10.2%

Aliko Dangote loses over N1.4trn in hours after CBN naira decision

Meanwhile, in another report, Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote's wealth has experienced a significant decline of N1.4 trillion following the devaluation of the naira.

The devaluation was triggered by CBN's move to unify the country's multiple exchange rate system.

Most of Dangote's investments, which are linked to his wealth, are based in Nigeria, and the performance of the naira directly affects his wealth.

Source: Legit.ng