Lagos - The Federal High Court, Lagos Division has restrained a former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos branch, Musilu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo and seven others from collecting union dues and levies from commercial drivers that are non-union members in all motor parks in Lagos state.

The Nation reported that the seven others are the Registered Trustees Of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Registered Trustees Of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); Registered Trustees Of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Legit.ng gathers that Justice Peter Lifu made the order by granting an ex parte application in a suit filed by a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, who sued for himself and a new transport union, Transport Union Society of Nigeria (TUSON).

The ICIR stated the NARTO president, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman; the Lagos state government; the Attorney-General of Lagos State; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Director of State Security Service (SSS) were also listed as respondents in the suit.

Court asked to stop Lagos government from enforcing transport union levy

Ogungbeje had also asked for a restraining order stopping the Lagos state government from enforcing an N800.00 transport union levy on transporters and commercial vehicles in the state pending the hearing and determination of the substantive originating motion filed before the court.

The lawyer had asked the court for an order restraining the respondents jointly and severally, whether, by themselves, their agents, officials, servants privies, officers, and/or whosoever called from forceful imposition, collection, extortion and further forceful imposition of levies from the non-union members.

Recall that the national body of the NURTW in Abuja, headed by Tajudeen Agbede, had initially suspended the Lagos NURTW controlled by Oluomo over alleged acts of insubordination and abuse of office.

However, the Lagos state government waded into the affair and banned NURTW activities in the state. The government then constituted a Parks Management Committee and appointed Oluomo as its head.

