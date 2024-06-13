What happened to the cast of Happy Days? The actors then and now

Happy Days is one of the best American sitcoms of the 1970s. The TV series premiered on 15 January 1974 and ran until 1984, and its talented cast significantly contributed to its overall success. But what happened to the cast of Happy Days? Here is all about the cast members and where they are now.

Happy Days is an ABC network sitcom created by Garry Marshall. It tells the story of the Cunningham family, which consists of a father, mother, and two children, who lived through the 1950s with the help and guidance of a lovable and almost superhuman greater, Fonzie. After the TV series ended in 1984, many have wondered where the cast of Happy Days is now.

What happened to the cast of Happy Days?

Where is the Happy Days cast now? After the show ended, some continued acting while others pursued other ventures. Here is the main cast of Happy Days and what they are up to now.

1. Ron Howard as Richie Cunningham

Full name: Ronald William Howard

Ronald William Howard Date of birth: 1 March 1954

1 March 1954 Place of birth: Duncan, Oklahoma, United States

Duncan, Oklahoma, United States Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter, actor

Ron portrayed Richie Cunningham in the seven seasons of Happy Days. He later returned as a guest star in the final season. Ron began acting at age five, appearing in The Journey. After leaving the show in 1980, he became a Hollywood producer, director, and writer. His major works include Jim Henson: Idea Man, Genius, Boss Bear, and The Break.

2. Henry Winkler as Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli

Full name: Henry Franklin Winkler

Henry Franklin Winkler Date of birth: 30 October 1945

30 October 1945 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Actor, producer, director, author

Henry Winkler was originally to play a minor role; however, his prowess in acting captured millions around the globe, and he was given the lead role in later seasons. He earned two Golden Globe Awards for his role as Fonzie in the show.

Henry is still in the film industry and has been featured in several films and TV series. He is known for starring in Monsters at Work, Barry, and Arrested Development. He is also an author, having written several memoirs such as Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond and I've Never Met an Idiot on the River.

3. Marion Ross as Marion Cunningham

Full name: Marion Ross

Marion Ross Date of birth: 25 October 1928

25 October 1928 Place of birth: Watertown, Minnesota, United States

Watertown, Minnesota, United States Profession: Actress

Marion Ross was among the Happy Days cast members. Before portraying Marion Cunningham in Happy Days, Ross appeared in several TV shows and films throughout the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. She appeared in all the 11 seasons of Happy Days.

After the TV series ended, she appeared in other films and TV shows, such as The Drew Carey Show and Gilmore Girls. She has also worked as a voice actress in animated hits such as Handy Manny and SpongeBob SquarePants.

4. Scott Baio as Chachi Arcola

Full name: Scott Vincent Baio

Scott Vincent Baio Date of birth: 22 September 1960

22 September 1960 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Profession: Actor, director

Scott Baio joined Happy Days in its fifth season, where he starred as Chachi Arcola. Since the show ended, he has been featured in films and TV series, including Finish Line, Big Time Rush, and The Bread, My Sweet. He has not been into acting since 2021. Scott also worked as a film director in TV series such as The Parkers and Charles in Charge.

5. Don Most as Ralph Malph

Full name: Don Most

Don Most Date of birth: 8 August 1953

8 August 1953 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer, musician

Don Most portrayed Ralph Malph in the first seven seasons of Happy Days. He later appeared as a guest star in the show's final season. Afterwards, he was featured in films and TV shows such as Leo and Loree, Star Trek: Voyager, and the sitcom Charles in Charge.

He was also a voice actor in Dungeons & Dragons, Family Guy, and Teen Wolf. The American actor got into music and released his debut album, Donny Most, in 1976. In 2016, he released a Christmas album called Swinging Down The Chimney Tonight.

6. Anson Williams as Postie Weber

Full name: Anson Williams

Anson Williams Date of birth: 25 September 1949

25 September 1949 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer, entrepreneur

Anson Williams starred in all the 11 seasons of Happy Days as Potsie Weber. After the TV series ended, he landed a few acting roles. Anson later focused on directing and producing. He has directed TV shows such as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Sons & Daughters, and Clueless.

Anson also ventured into business. He and Happy Days co-star Al Molinaro launched a restaurant, Big Al's, and he founded a cosmetic brand, Starmaker Products. In 2022, the actor tried his luck in politics and ran for Mayor of Ojai, California, although he failed.

7. Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham

Full name: Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann

Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann Date of birth: 18 October 1960

18 October 1960 Date of death: 22 April 2017

22 April 2017 Place of birth: Burbank, California, United States

Burbank, California, United States Profession: Actress

Erin is a Happy Days cast who died in 2017. At age five, she appeared in a commercial for First Federal Bank. At six, she landed a role in the CBS series Daktari. The American actress joined Happy Days in its first season at 13 and was cast in all the seasons. She also appeared in the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi.

Afterwards, she starred in films and TV shows such as Glitter, Murder, She Wrote, and Not Another B Movie. She stopped acting in 2010 and relocated to her mother-in-law's home in Indiana. Erin struggled financially, which led her to the abuse of illegal substances, depression, and being homeless. She died in April 2017 at the age of 56 due to complications from throat cancer.

8. Tom Bosley as Howard Cunningham

Full name: Thomas Edward Bosley

Thomas Edward Bosley Date of birth: 1 October 1927

1 October 1927 Date of death: 19 October 2010

19 October 2010 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actor

Tom Bosley began his career in Broadway plays such as Fiorello and Beauty and the Beast. He portrayed Howard Cunningham in all the seasons of Happy Days. After the show, he continued acting and has been featured in over 150 films and TV shows.

He also worked as a voice-over actor, having voiced characters on Betsy's Kindergarten Adventures, Santa Buddies, and Legend of the Candy Cane. Tom passed away in 2010 in Palm Springs, California, USA, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

9. Al Molinaro as Al Delvecchio

Full name: Albert Francis Molinaro

Albert Francis Molinaro Date of birth: 24 June 1919

24 June 1919 Date of death: 30 October 2015

30 October 2015 Place of birth: Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States

Al Molinaro joined Happy Days in its fourth season and left the show after its ninth season to appear in the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi. He returned as a guest star in the final two seasons. After the TV show, he landed several commercial roles, such as The Family Man, Step by Step, and Weezer: Buddy Holly.

He passed away in October 2015 at the age of 96. He suffered from bad gallstones, and he chose not to have surgery due to his age.

10. Cindy Williams as Shirley Feeney

Full name: Cynthia Jane Williams

Cynthia Jane Williams Date of birth: 22 August 1947

22 August 1947 Date of death: 25 January 2023

25 January 2023 Place of birth: Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States

Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, author

Actress Cindy Williams, who portrayed Shirley Feeney, began her acting career after college. Before landing a role in Happy Days, she starred in TV shows like My World and Welcome to It, Barefoot in the Park, and Room 222.

She played alongside her roommate in the show Laverne De Fazio. Their roles earned them immense fame, earning their spinoff show, Laverne & Shirley. She continued acting and has been featured in movies and TV series such as Sami, The Odd Couple, and Peter at the End.

Cindy wrote a memoir titled Shirley, I Jest!: A Storied Life, which was published in September 2017. She passed away after a short illness on 25 January 2023.

Where are the Happy Days actors now?

While Tom Bosley, Erin Moran, Cindy Williams and Al Molinaro have passed away, the rest of the actors continue working in their respective fields. Some are still active in the acting industry, while others have moved on to do different things.

Are you wondering "what happened to the Happy Days cast" after the show ended? Some progressed with acting, while others opted for other non-acting ventures. Sadly, four of its cast members have also passed away.

